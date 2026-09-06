PHOTOS: First Look At PUBLIC RECORD From Public Works
Running at The Delacorte Theater through September 8th.
New Yorkers from all five boroughs are coming together to create a live album—on stage, in real time. PUBLIC RECORD, based on a concept by Dan Canham and Emily Lim, brings Public Works community members, musicians, and dancers into a cast of over 100 to capture how our city sings, moves, and tells its story in this moment. Check out the photos!
Written by Lisa Sanaye Dring, with music supervision by Michael Thurber, direction by Emily Lim, and co-direction and choreography by Dan Canham, this electrifying new production stands as an act of collective hope, joy, and resistance. The album will be preserved by the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts forever, ensuring that long after summer fades, it will remain a powerful reminder that the true record of a city isn’t just its headlines—it’s the sound of neighbors standing side by side.
The cast of PUBLIC RECORD includes dancers Amanda Castro, Niall Jones, Lysis, Alora Tonielle Martinez, Raechelle Manalo, William Roberson, and Niki Saludez; musicians Louis Cato, Arturo O’Farrill, Arun Ramamurthy, and Mireya Ramos; DJ Papi Juice; vocalist Maya Margarita; and 100 Public Works community members from all five boroughs.
PUBLIC RECORD is now running at The Delacorte Theater for five free performances September 4-8.
Nancy Pierre and Eric Pierre
The company of Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD
The company of Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD
The company of Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD
Amanda Castro (center) and the company of Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD
Mireya Ramos (center) and the company of Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD
Alma Hueston and William Roberson
The company of Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD
The company of Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD
The company of Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD
The company of Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD
Reina Celis and Isabellah Ebanks (foreground) and the company of Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD
Reina Celis and Isabellah Ebanks (foreground) and the company of Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD 16: Niki Saludez and the company of Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD
Helen Taylor and the company of Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD
Melly Blaine and Milo De Jesus
Maya Margarita and Lysis