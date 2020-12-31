PHOTOS: A Look Back at Theater During 2020

This year has been an interesting one. The theater community has been rocked by the shutdown of productions across the world due to the ongoing pandemic. But we've also seen incredibly moving protests, important calls for change, and the tenacity of actors, actresses, musicians, and crew members alike.

We're looking back at some of the biggest theater moments of 2020 that defined a year of on-stage and virtual triumphs.

Which theater moment of 2020 meant the most to you?

Lucy Barton was the first show to open in 2020 on Broadway.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

We also saw many shows end their runs at the start of 2020.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

Eva Noblezada holds Hadestown's Grammy Award for

Best Musical Theater Album, which they won in January.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

Many shows had started rehearsals for their Broadway openings,

including Flying Over Sunset.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

Star of the stage and screen, Jordan Fisher, takes his first bow as Evan Hansen.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson

Ciara Renée and McKenzie Kurtz take their first bows as

the new Elsa and Anna in Frozen.

Sadly, the show will not reopen when theater returns.

Photo credit: Katherine Lee

Alexandra Billings made history as the

first openly transgender actress to portray Madame Morrible.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

Rehearsals for the Caroline, Or Change revival had also been underway

before the shutdown took place.

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel

To Kill a Mockingbird made history with their performance at

Madison Square Garden in February after performing to

a crowd of 18,000 NYC public school students.

Photo credit: Little Fang, Jenny Anderson

Just before the Broadway shutdown, the revival of Company was

able to have its first preview.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson

March 12 was a day we'll never forget- the start of the shutdown.

Photo credit: Jennifer Broski

After the death of George Floyd, people around the country took part in Black Lives Matter protests, including those in New York City.

Photo credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

And with 2020 showing us that anything can happen,

Hamilton made its screen debut on Disney Plus over the summer.

Photo courtesy of Disney Plus.

The theater community always finds a way-- Berkshire Theater Company was able to perform Godspell as one of the first Actors' Equity approved-shows in the country since the pandemic began.

Photo credit: Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware

The Ensemblist brought together Broadway performers for a

return to Times Square in a moving tribute to theatre.

Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds and Mati Ficara

2020 also brought many film adaptations of stage favorites, including

The Boys in the Band streaming on Netflix.

Photo courtesy of Netflix.

Diana had just started previews when Broadway shutdown.

In August, it was confirmed that the company was

filming the production for Netflix.

Photo credit: Little Fang

100 artists gathered in Times Square to demonstrate

the vitality of arts workers as a call to senators to

include arts workers and institutions in the federal relief conversation.

Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Remember how we said the theater community finds a way?

That continued on throughout the year as

popular events were made virtual, including Miscast2020!

Radial Park at Hallets Point Play also created innovative theater with their drive-in productions. The season premiered with The Phantom of the Opera, starring Ali Ewoldt and Derrick Davis.

Photo credit: Tricia Baron

Traditions were upheld: the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was not

without its usual Broadway performances as

Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud, Jagged Little Pill, and Mean Girls performed.

Photo credit: Virginia Sherwood / NBC

Casts were reunited in emotional ways at the year's end, like during the Disney Holiday Singalong when Broadway performers

from Disney's shows came together in song.

Photo credit: Ben Hider/ABC

The Grinch didn't steal Christmas this year!

Instead, NBC gave us the gift of another television musical

to enjoy for the holidays.

Photo credit: David Cotter/ NBC

80 freelance creatives, actors, and musicians were able to be employed for

The Old Vic: In Camera stream of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

The celebration of theater continued on NBC with their One Night Only special,

which raised over $3 million for BCEFA.

Photo credit: Virginia Sherwood / NBC

Netflix showed us that even in 2020, there's still time to dance!

The film adaptation of The Prom had us singing and dancing.

Photo courtesy of Netflix.