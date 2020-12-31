PHOTOS: A Look Back at Theater During 2020

This year has been an interesting one. The theater community has been rocked by the shutdown of productions across the world due to the ongoing pandemic. But we've also seen incredibly moving protests, important calls for change, and the tenacity of actors, actresses, musicians, and crew members alike.
We're looking back at some of the biggest theater moments of 2020 that defined a year of on-stage and virtual triumphs.
Which theater moment of 2020 meant the most to you?
Lucy Barton was the first show to open in 2020 on Broadway.
Photo credit: Matthew Murphy
We also saw many shows end their runs at the start of 2020.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Eva Noblezada holds Hadestown's Grammy Award for
Best Musical Theater Album, which they won in January.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Many shows had started rehearsals for their Broadway openings,
including Flying Over Sunset.
Photo credit: Joan Marcus
Ciara Renée and
McKenzie Kurtz take their first bows as
the new Elsa and Anna in Frozen.
Sadly, the show will not reopen when theater returns.
Photo credit: Katherine Lee
Rehearsals for the Caroline, Or Change revival had also been underway
before the shutdown took place.
Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel
To Kill a Mockingbird made history with their performance at
Madison Square Garden in February after performing to
a crowd of 18,000 NYC public school students.
Photo credit: Little Fang, Jenny Anderson
Just before the Broadway shutdown, the revival of Company was
able to have its first preview.
Photo credit: Jenny Anderson
March 12 was a day we'll never forget- the start of the shutdown.
Photo credit: Jennifer Broski
After the death of George Floyd, people around the country took part in Black Lives Matter protests, including those in New York City.
Photo credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon
And with 2020 showing us that anything can happen,
Hamilton made its screen debut on Disney Plus over the summer.
Photo courtesy of Disney Plus.
The theater community always finds a way-- Berkshire Theater Company was able to perform Godspell as one of the first Actors' Equity approved-shows in the country since the pandemic began.
Photo credit: Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware
The Ensemblist brought together Broadway performers for a
return to Times Square in a moving tribute to theatre.
Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds and Mati Ficara
2020 also brought many film adaptations of stage favorites, including
The Boys in the Band streaming on Netflix.
Photo courtesy of Netflix.
Diana had just started previews when Broadway shutdown.
In August, it was confirmed that the company was
filming the production for Netflix.
Photo credit: Little Fang
100 artists gathered in Times Square to demonstrate
the vitality of arts workers as a call to senators to
include arts workers and institutions in the federal relief conversation.
Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds
Remember how we said the theater community finds a way?
That continued on throughout the year as
popular events were made virtual, including Miscast2020!
Radial Park at Hallets Point Play also created innovative theater with their drive-in productions. The season premiered with The Phantom of the Opera, starring
Ali Ewoldt and Derrick Davis.
Photo credit: Tricia Baron
Traditions were upheld: the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was not
without its usual Broadway performances as
Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud, Jagged Little Pill, and Mean Girls performed.
Photo credit: Virginia Sherwood / NBC
Casts were reunited in emotional ways at the year's end, like during the Disney Holiday Singalong when Broadway performers
from Disney's shows came together in song.
Photo credit: Ben Hider/ABC
The Grinch didn't steal Christmas this year!
Instead, NBC gave us the gift of another television musical
to enjoy for the holidays.
Photo credit: David Cotter/ NBC
80 freelance creatives, actors, and musicians were able to be employed for
The Old Vic: In Camera stream of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol.
Photo credit: Manuel Harlan
The celebration of theater continued on NBC with their One Night Only special,
which raised over $3 million for BCEFA.
Photo credit: Virginia Sherwood / NBC
Netflix showed us that even in 2020, there's still time to dance!
The film adaptation of The Prom had us singing and dancing.
Photo courtesy of Netflix.
The cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill
reunited for an on-stage concert to wrap up the year.
Photo credit: Chad Kraus