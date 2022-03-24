PERFECT CRIME Will Celebrate its 35th Anniversary Next Month

Perfect Crime, the longest running play in NYC history, will celebrate its 35th anniversary off-Broadway on Monday, April 18th in the Anne Bernstein Theater at The Theater Center.

After the celebratory performance, the audience will be invited to a party at The Theater Center to celebrate the anniversary with food, drink and open bar. Complimentary champagne will also be offered to audience members before the show and during intermission.



Perfect Crime was the first Equity approved production to reopen in New York City after the Covid-19 shutdown of theaters across New York City. It reopened on April 18, 2021, with a newly updated ventilation system, a fully vaccinated cast and staff, and numerous safety precautions and policies in place. It has run continuously since then, avoiding any covid-closures in its small company.



The production, written by the late Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Michael Hyatt, has the distinction of being the only show (on or Off-Broadway) that has run in New York City during the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s and now the 20s. The 'urban legend' has managed to withstand the test of time - evolving with the changing styles, technology, culture, audiences, and various crisis' around it.

PERFECT CRIME features Catherine Russell, who was recently featured by the Associated Press as "The Off-Broadway force of nature." She has starred in the show since its first performance and has never taken a sick day or a vacation day in the past 35 years! It's a feat that has landed her in the Guinness Book of World Records. Russell's incredible streak has been featured on Entertainment Tonight, The Today Show, Good Morning America and in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Daily News and numerous other media outlets including The Associated Press and People, which dubbed her "The Cal Ripken of Broadway."



The perfect show for CSI and Law & Order fans, Perfect Crime tells the story of brilliant but money hungry psychiatrist and suspected cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her wealthy husband, deranged patient, and the handsome detective who's falling in love with her while trying to solve the crime.



The cast of Perfect Crime also features Mark Campbell, David Butler, Charles Geyer, and Patrick Robustelli (a well-known Broadway restaurant owner in an on-video cameo. Perfect Crime was directed by Jeffrey Hyatt.

