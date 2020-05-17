PERCY JACKSON Live Action Disney+ Series Announced!

Rick Riordan, author of the popular Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series has announced that the books will be turned into a live action series for Disney+!

"Hey Percy Jackson fans, for the past decade, you've worked hard to champion a faithful on-screen adaptation of Percy Jackson's world," Riordan wrote in a statement on Twitter, "Some of you have even suggested it would be a good series for Disney+. We couldn't agree more!"

He continues, "We can't say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one. Rest assured that Becky & I will be involved in-person at every step of the show. There will be much more news in the future, but for now, we have a lot of work to do! Buckle up, demigods. It's going to a fantastic, exciting ride!"

The original Percy Jackson & the Olympians series includes the titles The Lightning Thief, Monsters, The Titan's Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth, and The Last Olympian.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical was first introduced to New York audiences in 2014 as a one-hour musical as part of Theatreworks USA's Free Theatre Series before then heading on the road for a national tour. The show features a score by Rob Rokicki and a book by Joe Tracz.

The show was given a new life in 2017 with a new score, an expanded script, a larger cast, and a live band. This production made its way to Off-Broadway's Lucille Lortel Theatre starring Chris McCarrell as Percy, Kristin Stokes as Annabeth, and George Salazar as Grover and Mr. D. The show recorded its cast album with its Off-Broadway cast, which was released in July 2017. The Off-Broadway production was nominated for three 2017 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical.

The show made the jump to Broadway in 2019, playing a limited run at the Longacre Theatre.





