PERCY JACKSON Live Action Disney+ Series Announced!
Rick Riordan, author of the popular Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series has announced that the books will be turned into a live action series for Disney+!
"Hey Percy Jackson fans, for the past decade, you've worked hard to champion a faithful on-screen adaptation of Percy Jackson's world," Riordan wrote in a statement on Twitter, "Some of you have even suggested it would be a good series for Disney+. We couldn't agree more!"
He continues, "We can't say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one. Rest assured that Becky & I will be involved in-person at every step of the show. There will be much more news in the future, but for now, we have a lot of work to do! Buckle up, demigods. It's going to a fantastic, exciting ride!"
Check out the announcement here:
May 14, 2020
The original Percy Jackson & the Olympians series includes the titles The Lightning Thief, Monsters, The Titan's Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth, and The Last Olympian.
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical was first introduced to New York audiences in 2014 as a one-hour musical as part of Theatreworks USA's Free Theatre Series before then heading on the road for a national tour. The show features a score by Rob Rokicki and a book by Joe Tracz.
The show was given a new life in 2017 with a new score, an expanded script, a larger cast, and a live band. This production made its way to Off-Broadway's Lucille Lortel Theatre starring Chris McCarrell as Percy, Kristin Stokes as Annabeth, and George Salazar as Grover and Mr. D. The show recorded its cast album with its Off-Broadway cast, which was released in July 2017. The Off-Broadway production was nominated for three 2017 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical.
The show made the jump to Broadway in 2019, playing a limited run at the Longacre Theatre.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Broadway production of Frozen will not reopen as a result of the industry-wide shutdown and resulting economic fallout. The production's final per... (read more)
HAIRSPRAY Stage & Film Stars Kristin Chenoweth, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Andrea Martin & More Sing 'You Can't Stop the Beat'
Stars from stage and screen adaptations of Hairspray have come together virtually to perform an uplifting adaptation of the show's finale, 'You Can't ... (read more)
Watch: The NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 25 Announced
Watch the first episode of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE High School Edition - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performer... (read more)
CBS To Air GREASE SING-A-LONG On Tonys Night, June 7
With the Tony Awards on hiatus for the foreseeable future, theatre fans will be glad to hear that on June 7, the former date of this year's ceremony, ... (read more)
Watch LIVE: The NEXT ON STAGE College Top 25 Announced
Watch the first episode of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE High School Edition - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performer... (read more)
Disney Reveals Development Continues for Musical Adaptations of BEDKNOBS & BROOMSTICKS, THE JUNGLE BOOK & More!
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Disney Theatrical Productions has just announced that Frozen will not return to Broadway when theatre comes b... (read more)