PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE Comes to the Hulu Theater At Madison Square Garden in April

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" will stop at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, April 9 at 10:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday, April 10 at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, March 3 at 10:00 a.m.



PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," is an action-packed, music-filled production. The PAW Patrol is back and on a roll in person and LIVE on stage! Ryder and your favorite pups have been working hard to get back on the road and they are ready to roll to New York City. In this production, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon, embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Do not miss this PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack in this live touring stage performance.



In PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who's all ears...Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!



Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden continues to follow all government mandates, and remains committed to delivering a world-class experience, which has always included making health and safety a top priority. All guests will need to follow the protocols in place at the time of their performance. Please note that government mandates, venue protocols and event requirements are subject to change, so be sure to continue to check the FAQ page for the latest information.



Tickets for PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" start at $30 and go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 3 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available at www.msg.com/pawpatrol or at the Ticketmaster Box Offices at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre. For group sales, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599.

