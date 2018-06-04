PARADISE BLUE Celebrates Final Two Weeks with Student Rush Tickets

Student rush tickets will be offered for the final two weeks of performances of the Signature Theatre production of Paradise Blue by Obie Award-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau and directed by Tony Award-winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson. Student rush tickets will be sold for $30 when the ground floor Box Office opens each day up until performance time. The tickets are only available for purchase in person at 480 West 42nd Street and are subject to availability. Limit two tickets per person. Valid student ID must be presented at the time of purchase.

Paradise Blue is the first play of Morisseau's Signature Residency 5, which will include three productions over the course of five years. The production opened on May 14, 2018 in The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).

This production of Paradise Blue features Obie Award-winner Francois Battiste (Head of Passes), Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen), Simone Missick ("Luke Cage"), J.Alphonse Nicholson ("Tales"), and Keith Randolph Smith (Malcolm X).

In 1949, Detroit's Black Bottom neighborhood is gentrifying. Blue, a troubled trumpeter and the owner of Paradise Club, is torn between remaining in Black Bottom with his loyal lover Pumpkin and leaving behind a traumatic past. But when the arrival of a mysterious woman stirs up tensions, the fate of Paradise Club hangs in the balance. Paradise Blue is a timely look at the changes a community endures to find its resilience.

The creative team includes Neil Patel (Scenic Design), Clint Ramos (Costume Design), Rui Rita (Lighting Design), Darron L West (Sound Design), Kenny Rampton (Original Music), Bill Sims, Jr. (Music Director), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair & Wig Design), Thomas Schall (Fight Director). Laura Wilson is the Production Stage Manager. Casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

Waitlist tickets are available for sold-out performances at the ground floor Box Office window one hour prior to show time. To purchase tickets for all Signature Productions or to subscribe to the 2018-19 Season, call Ticket Services at 212-244-7529 (Tues. - Sun., 11am - 6pm) or visit www.SignatureTheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

