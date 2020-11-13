PAMAR Presents 15th Annual Latin American Cultural Week

Latin American Cultural Week will run December 5 through 12, 2020.

Pan American Musical Art Research (PAMAR), founded in 1984 by Uruguayan-born pianist Polly Ferman, Artistic Director of PAMAR, presents the 15th Annual Latin American Cultural Week (LACW), December 5 through 12, 2020. (Additional events precede & follow official dates.)

LACW 2020 will be expanded to include a diverse and dynamic showcase of 50 international virtual music (including Shall We Tango NYC), dance, theater and visual arts presentations featuring renowned performers, as well as up and coming talent in presentations from Spain, the U.S., Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay and Venezuela. Many of the events have been created specifically for LACW 2020.

All LACW 2020 virtual events will be available for viewing online 24 hours a day through http://www.lacw.net/, beginning December 5 and continuing through December 12. Tickets will be required for each event. In response to the global Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on live performance, participating artists will receive 90% of all ticket sales.

To watch events, viewers will visit https://lacw.net/portfolio_category/events/, where they select what they want to see and will then be automatically directed to purchase tickets. For a full calendar of LACW featured participants, more about these programs and to purchase tickets for events, visit http://www.lacw.net/.

LACW 2020 is supported, in part, by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, a Discretionary Grant through the office of New York City Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez, and support from El Diario Impremedia, De Norte a Sur, Knowledge Art Studios, Concurso Internacional de Piano "Cidade de Vigo," Flamart - Unity Through the Arts and The Foundation for Modern Music.

Pan American Musical Art Research's (PAMAR's) mission is to promote, preserve, create awareness and appreciation of Latin American arts and culture and their roots in Spanish, African and other cultures, in New York City and beyond. PAMAR serves performing, visual, film, and literary artists eager to expand awareness of and appreciation for their work to audiences familiar with these art forms, while also developing a public often unfamiliar with them by collaborating with traditional as well as non-traditional, often community-based, organizations and venues. This has in years past featured presentations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and The Bronx. Visit them at http://www.pamar.org.

