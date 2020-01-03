Outstanding Broadway Production Category Will Return to the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards

GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, announced today that the Outstanding Broadway Production category will return to the GLAAD Media Awards beginning this year with the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Nominees for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards will be announced later this month.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Currently, GLAAD recognizes nominees in 29 English and Spanish-Language categories including Outstanding Comedy Series, Drama Series, Film-Wide Release, Kids & Family Programming, Video Game, Newspaper Article, Digital Journalism Article, and Music Artist. Last year's list of nominees is available here.

For the first time since 2014, the GLAAD Media Awards will also recognize LGBTQ-inclusive content on Broadway. The Outstanding Broadway Production category comes after a recent surge of powerful LGBTQ-inclusive shows on Broadway that featured diverse LGBTQ characters and illuminated LGBTQ issues. Part of GLAAD's advocacy work is to consult with media creators, and the GLAAD Media Institute has also worked behind-the-scenes on a number of recent Broadway productions and amplified impactful shows to media and LGBTQ theatergoers.

The GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Broadway Production will be given to theatrical productions or performances that run in a professional Broadway theater and open during the calendar year. Revivals may be considered within the limits of the category description; however, in accordance with the overall GLAAD Media Awards criteria, the revival should include bold and original content. The Award is given to the play or musical. Writers, directors, producers, and/or actors may accept.

"Broadway is an impactful part of American culture and has an undeniable legacy of including LGBTQ stories and characters that entertain and enlighten," said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President & CEO. "As GLAAD's work in theater grows, this category will not only honor worthy productions, but raise the bar for LGBTQ-inclusion on Broadway."

GLAAD Media Award recipients for the previous iteration of the category, which also included Off-Broadway productions, include: Rent, Angels in America, Falsettos, I Am My Own Wife, The Normal Heart, Wig Out!, The Pride, The Goat or Who is Sylvia?, A Boy and His Soul, The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures, 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother, and The Little Dog Laughed.

The 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards will be held in New York City on Thursday, March 19, 2020 and in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 16. Broadway has been an important part of the event within recent years, with cast members from The Prom and Fun Home performing during the event. The cast of the revival of Boys in the Band also presented Jim Parsons with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award in 2018.

The 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Gilead, Hyundai, and Ketel One Family-Made Vodka. For more information about tickets for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards, please visit www.glaad.org/mediaawards/31/tickets.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You