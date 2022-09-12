Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Out Of The Box Theatrics Cancels Fall Production of FLOYD COLLINS

Tina Landau and Adam Guettel are in the process of revising the musical and do not wish for it to be performed in New York City at this time.

Sep. 12, 2022  
The Out of the Box Theatrics (OOTB) revival of Floyd Collins, previously announced for an Off-Broadway production this fall to be directed by Christina Sajous, has been canceled. OOTB was granted a license to produce Floyd Collins but were later informed that the authors, Tina Landau and Adam Guettel, are in the process of revising the musical and do not wish for it to be performed in New York City at this time.

Liz Flemming, Founder and Artistic Director of Out of the Box Theatrics, released the following statement: "It is with great sadness that we must announce OOTB's 2022 production of Floyd Collins has been canceled through no fault of our own. We are heartbroken that this production is unable to be fully realized by our brilliant director Christina Sajous and our incredible creative team, but we are also supportive and understanding of creators Tina Landau and Adam Guettel, who have been revising Floyd Collins for decades. As the authors explained to us, they are now holding off on the granting of rights for a Floyd Collins production in New York City due to rewrites that they have been working on for a New York revival. However, through a series of communication errors, OOTB was granted the rights without the authors' full knowledge. Although we are unable to produce Floyd Collins this fall, we will continue to be great admirers of this beautiful show and we appreciate the authors' transparency and collaboration. We will continue looking forward to the future with our mission leading the way as we plan our 2023 season and develop new work we have been planning to nurture this fall through a series of readings."

