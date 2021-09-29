Our Readers Share Their Favorite Moments from The 74th Annual Tony Awards!

Click Here for More Articles on 2021 AWARDS SEASON

On Sunday, September 26, Broadway's biggest night returned in full-force to honor those nominated at the 74th Tony Awards and welcome Broadway back to New York City.

From beautiful performances and funny bits, to seeing your favorite actors and creatives taking home the coveted trophies, it was a night to remember and celebrate!

We asked our BroadwayWorld readers to choose their favorite moments from the night. See which ones they can't stop talking about below!

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo

"My favorite moment was when Hairspray opened the Paramont+ show because this is my first time watching the Tony's and I love hairspray and Kerry butler" @KerryButler2.0 on Instagram

"LMM skipping and hopping around the stage like the wonderful and excited grown-up child he is." @schirin1111 on Instagram

"Aaron Tveit finally winning a Tony" @baldwinrhys on Instagram

"Aaron Tveit winning his first Tony" @zoecarlow on Instagram

"'for good' hands down... not only is the song meaningful and sung perfectly by amazing iconic vocalists it forever meaningful." @uspstarr on Instagram

"Wicked reunion, having Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth singing "For Good" together after a long time it's felt like touching the heaven" @Latin_Menzel on Twitter

JENNIFER HOLLIDAY THE ORIGINAL EFFIE! Legend! She TORE THE HOUSE DOWN!! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/qm8cboHsIQ - Marisha Wallace (@marishawallace) September 27, 2021

"Jennifer Holliday. Why is this even a question ⁉️" @uncle_jim_1012 on Instagram

"Ms. Holliday is the only correct answer." @mirandacabiladas on Instagram

"There were so many fantastic moments! I could watch the show again and again! However the stand out for me was Jennifer's brilliant performance" @jlsaltzman3 on Twitter

"When moulin rouge won 10 Tony's!!" @ashrose1203 on Instagram

"When Moulin Rouge won 10 Tony Awards! Especially proud of Aaron Tveit and Danny Burstein!" @tknight84 on Instagram

"2 that are tied! Danny Burstein winning and Aaron Tveit speech!" @BabsEckelberger on Twitter

"Aaron Tveit (and Danny Burstein ) finally winning Tony awards! Long overdue for both of these talented, good human beings! So proud." @diana.mcvay.3 on Instagram

"Robyn Hurder being the biggest hype woman for her friends and her show!!!" @eams1292

"Wheels of a dream!!" @wicked_little_musicals on Instagram

"my favorite moment hands down was audra mcdonald and brian stokes mitchell singing wheels of a dream, absolutely breathtaking!" @sabrinaaoliverii on Instagram

"SO MANY favs! First and foremost Leslie Odom Jr. was [fire emojis]!!! I think my all time fav was Audra McDonald's duet with Brian Stokes Mitchell... my heart literally exploded with love, joy and pride." @phd.noire on Instagram

"The honoring of those who have passed during the past year was handed with the utmost respect and dignity & worthy of praise." @peace_pax_paz on Instagram

"It was all wonderful. Everyone that works on a Broadway Play works hard and are so talented. We need to acknowledge each and everyone." @pambusey on Instagram

"When they panned out into the audience, and you got to see everyone's couture/pricey/matching masks" @Linda4898 on Instagram

"A lot, Jennifer Holliday was fantastic, the duets, Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell, Freestyle Love Supreme [heart eyes emoji] but I think in the end it was the spoken word piece of Daniel J. Watts" @kunstschnee84 on Instagram