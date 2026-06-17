Otero Fuentes' Exhibition DEEP ALTARS to Open on Governors Island

Deep Altars, an evocative meditation on ritual, is a solo show by Otero Fuentes, curated by Alitza Cardona, opening on Governors Island, June 20, 2026. This body of sculpture ponders how cultural beliefs serve as a counter for hope in the face of today's transactional behaviors.

The exhibition operates as a constellation of spatial prayers. In each work, you'll see the intention behind structure, curvature, and tension. The visible structure becomes a point of orientation to invisible forces: hope, gravity, alignment, intention, and presence.

With Deep Altars, the viewer's position is inverted, drawing him or her into the offering itself. In this context, the depths of meaning held in the gesture of encounter with the other become the very site where the divine is encountered.

Working primarily with steel and concrete, Otero Fuentes examines how arcs, angles, and spatial rhythms shape the human experience and the forms that orchestrate circumstances. Trained as an architect, he approaches sculpture as a relational field where each work functions as both object and threshold, inviting viewers to move, recalibrate, and reconsider their position and meaning in space.

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