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Video: Alex Brightman & Sara Chase Perform 'Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer' From CATS at MISCAST26

The Schmigadoon! stars took part in the one-night-only musical spectacular this spring.

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MCC Theater has released new footage from Miscast26, featuring Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase performing "Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer" from Cats.

The one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. Miscast26 honored Tony Award winning Producers Roy Furman and Jill Furman and MCC Youth Company Alum & Artist Jose Useche.

The performance featured makeup design by Ryan Jackson, along with musical supervision and arrangements by Will Van Dyke. The band included Nate Brown on guitar, Lee Nadel on bass, Dena Tauriello on drums, Will Van Dyke on piano, Kiku Enomoto and Danielle Giulini on violins, Molly Goldman on viola, and Allison Seidner on cello.

The lineup also included Nicholas ChristopherDarren CrissJane KrakowskiCaissie LevyLea MicheleRuthie Ann MilesBrian Stokes Mitchell, and Tramell TillmanLJ BenetAli Louis BourzguiMarla MindelleChristiani Pitts, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Emma SofiaSam Tutty, and Jessica VoskWill Van Dyke served as Musical Director.






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