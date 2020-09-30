Oscar Isaac & Jake Gyllenhaal Join THE GODFATHER Making-Of Film

The film is called "Francis and The Godfather."

Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal will take on the roles of Francis Ford Coppola and Robert Evans in "Francis and The Godfather," an upcoming film detailing the fight to make "The Godfather" into a motion picture.

Some of the debates and arguments included switching the setting of the film, as well as casting Marlon Brando and Al Pacino in leading roles.

"Out of the madness of production, and against all odds, a classic film happened," director Barry Levinson said.

"Any movie that Barry Levinson makes about anything, will be interesting and worthwhile," said Coppola.

