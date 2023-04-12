Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Orville Peck Comes to The Theater At Madison Square Garden in June

The concert is on Tuesday, June 20 at 7:00PM.

Apr. 12, 2023 Â 

Orville Peck will perform at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 20 at 7:00PM, as part of PATRÃ“N Tequila Presents, which, through a collaboration with MSG Entertainment, brings fans closer to their favorite artists than ever before. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 14 at 10:00AM.

The PATRÃ“N Tequila Presents event series is the latest in MSG Entertainment's partnerships platform offerings, which provides premier brands with the opportunity to reach music fans through unprecedented experiences at the company's internationally recognized portfolio of venues - Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, the Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Orville Peck is a songwriter and country artist. Born in South Africa and raised itinerantly, Orville, who is openly gay, is never seen without his signature fringed mask. He is known and celebrated for his baritone voice, strong musicianship and songs that are sincere yet bold in their storytelling. Orville's last album, "BRONCO," was released to critical and commercial acclaim; prior to that, he released his "Show Pony" EP which featured a duet with global country icon Shania Twain. He currently is starring in Reese Witherspoon's "My Kind of Country" on AppleTV. Known for his unique personal style, Orville has collaborated with many fashion brands including BeyoncÃ©'s Ivy Park, Dior, Michael KORS, and Pamela Love, among others. When not performing or touring, Orville dedicates his time to activism and the causes he is committed to.

Just as Orville Peck is a master of his craft, so is PATRÃ“N Tequila. From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to masterfully combining a few all-natural ingredients through a traditional, time-honored distillation process, to the individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÃ“N Tequila is passionately crafted with meticulous precision and care, achieving perfection in every drop. PATRÃ“N is one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world and is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÃ“N is responsibly. PATRÃ“N is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. For more information about PATRÃ“N Tequila, please visit www.patrontequila.com.

Tickets for PATRÃ“N Tequila Presents Orville Peck will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 14 at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Saturday, April 15 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre box offices.



