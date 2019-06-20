Original Plays By High School Women To Be Presented By SheNYC's CreateHER

She NYC Arts is showcasing the original work of teen women playwrights and producers during the organization's fourth annual Summer Theater Festival. This is part of the CreateHer education program, in its inaugural year, which teaches high school students how to create their own theatrical works in a professional setting. The presentation will be held on Sunday, June 30th at 12pm at the Connelly Theater with staged readings of three new short plays.

CreateHER strives to expand She NYC's mission of showcasing the talent of women theatre artists, by introducing students to the steps needed to develop their own material. The free workshop program is designed to provide students with mentors as they write and produce short plays, as well as a setting to learn about opportunities that may be available to them should they be interested in pursuing a career in theatre.

The staged readings will include new plays The Final Pig Out by Mirei Dominguez (produced by Therese Rubi), Suspension by Ava Grandfield (produced by Gabriela Veciana), and When To Be Uncomfortable by Lucy Machlan (produced by Lauren Estrella and Tali Natter). CreateHER is led by Hannah Rosenthal and Shira Wolf, with guidance from She NYC Arts Artistic Director Danielle DeMatteo.

Tickets for CreateHER are available now at www.shenycarts.org/education.

Created by artists, for artists, the SheNYC Arts Summer Theater Festival is New York City's premiere festival devoted to producing full-length plays, musicals, and adaptations by women writers annually. In 2018 SheNYC Arts brought its mission to the West Coast by launching the inaugural year of the SheLA Arts Summer Theater Festival. SheNYC's commitment to an open submissions process allows it to discover and cultivate the best up-and-coming talent in the industry, while providing an environment where artists are mentored in how to produce their work in full for a paying audience. For more information, visit www.shenycarts.org.





