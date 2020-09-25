Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Original Cast Members of NEWSIES Will Reunite on E-TICKET TO BROADWAY Podcast
The episode streams live on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 8:00pm EST.
"E-Ticket to Broadway" will present a special Newsies edition on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 8:00pm EST.
Hosted by David Alpert, original Broadway Cast Members of Newsies Aaron J. Albano, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Tommy Bracco, Garett Hawe, Kara Lindsay, & Thayne Jasperson join this live event, and will chat Disney Parks, share memories, and play games.
The event also serves as a fundraiser for Gilana's Fund.
Tune in below!
