Orfeh Will Return To Café Carlyle For One Night Only This November

Café Carlyle will welcome Tony and Grammy Award nominee Orfeh back for a one night only performance on Tuesday, November 19th. After Orfeh’s highly anticipated Café Carlyle debut this spring, her return promises audiences an intimate and memorable experience in the heart of New York City.

Most recently seen in CHICAGO on Broadway as the keeper of the clink, Mama Morton, and best known for originating the role of Paulette in “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” Orfeh has seamlessly transitioned from the Broadway stage to concert venues worldwide.

Orfeh’s recent performances include captivating concerts across the United States, from New York City’s Perelman Performing Arts Center to Sony Hall. She has also graced the stage at the historic Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, showcasing her versatility and commanding presence.

In addition to her theatrical achievements, Orfeh has made memorable guest appearances on television, including roles in “Law & Order: SVU,” “Chappelle’s Show,” and “Sex and the City.” Her hit album, “Or-N-More,” was digitally released in 2021, introducing a new generation to her powerful and soulful voice. Her latest single, a cover of the Eagles’ classic “Hotel California,” further demonstrates her timeless musicality.

Orfeh’s Café Carlyle performance will feature a rich tapestry of musical genres, showcasing her incredible vocal range and dynamic stage presence. Audiences can expect a journey through her illustrious career, from her Broadway triumphs to her chart-topping hits.

Tickets are available now: General Seating $130 per person / Premium Seating $180 / Bar Seating $100.

Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).