Orchestra of St. Luke’s to Perform Leonard Bernstein’s ON THE TOWN at Carnegie Hall

Orchestra of St. Luke’s and Carnegie Hall has revealed an addition to the Hall’s 2026–2027 season with the launch of a new five-year initiative presenting classic American musicals in concert. The orchestra will perform Leonard Bernstein’s On the Town on Monday, January 11 and Tuesday, January 12, both at 7:00 p.m. Led by Emmy- and Grammy Award-winning music director Rob Berman, the performances will be directed by Tony Award and Drama Desk winner Shuler Hensley and choreographed by Chase Brock. Casting will be announced at a later date. Single tickets for these performances go on sale to the public on Monday, August 10 at 11:00 a.m.

“We are delighted to launch this new five-year initiative with the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, establishing a new tradition that brings concert versions of iconic musicals to our stage,” said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall’s Executive and Artistic Director. “We look forward to kicking off the project with Leonard Bernstein’s On the Town—an exuberant love letter to New York City and a work that feels especially at home at Carnegie Hall.”

Written in 1944, On the Town tells the musical tale of three American sailors on a 24-hour leave in New York City before they head off to fight in World War II. With music by Leonard Bernstein and script/lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, the celebrated score includes many musical theater standards, including "Come Up to My Place," "I Can Cook, Too," "Some Other Time," and "New York, New York."

For more than 20 years, Orchestra of St. Luke's has had a long history of performing in concert versions of great American musicals at Carnegie Hall, including Carousel, South Pacific, Show Boat, The Sound of Music, Guys and Dolls, and Candide. Most recently, OSL continued this tradition with a sold-out performance of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! in January 2026, reaffirming the joy, vitality, and enduring power of the American musical at Carnegie Hall.

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