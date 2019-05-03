Orchestra Of St. Luke's Bach Festival Launches In June

The inaugural season of OSL Bach Festival will feature three weeks of orchestral, chamber, and dance performances in multiple venues. The Festival's programmatic centerpieces, representing the theme of "Transformation," include performances by Paul Taylor Dance Company and twin interpretations of the Goldberg Variations, including the U.S. premiere of Bernard Labadie's arrangement of the keyboard work for Baroque ensemble.

The collaboration between Orchestra of St. Luke's and Paul Taylor Dance Company represents a major artistic milestone: the first complete presentation of all six of Mr. Taylor's dances set to Bach. Never before programmed together, these works, spanning 41 years, spotlight the sublime genius of one of America's greatest choreographers. The Company will also dance the world premieres of works by Pam Tanowitz and Margie Gillis set to Bach's music, commissioned for the Company by Taylor. Three programs will be presented in rotation for 10 performances at Manhattan School of Music's newly renovated 650-seat Art Deco gem, Neidorff-Karpati Hall.

Principal Conductor Bernard Labadie leads the Orchestra in three concerts at Zankel Hall with highlights that include a rare performance of Bach's adaptation of Pergolesi's Stabat Mater, Bach's music composed for the court, and the U.S. premiere of Labadie's setting of the Goldberg Variations. The DiMenna Center for Classical Music will be the setting for two intimate keyboard recitals. Visionary curator and pianist Pedja Muzijevic will give the first performance of his new program Bach Dialogues, which juxtaposes keyboard music of Bach with music of our time. Virtuoso harpsichordist Pierre Hantaï will perform theGoldberg Variations, among the truly iconic keyboard works in the history of classical music.

ORCHESTRA OF ST. LUKE'S BACH FESTIVAL JUNE 6-23, 2019

Programs in chronological order

THURSDAY, June 6, 2019, 7:30 PM

Music of the Spirit: Stabat Mater

Zankel Hall

Orchestra of St. Luke's

Bernard Labadie, Principal Conductor

Lydia Teuscher, Soprano

Benno Schachtner, Countertenor

ALL J.S. BACH PROGRAM

Sinfonia from Cantata, BWV 42

Aria BWV, 1127

Sinfonia from Cantata, BWV 75

Cantata, BWV 51

Psalm 51, BWV 1083, after Pergolesi's Stabat Mater

FRIDAY, June 7, 2019, 8:00 PM

Bach Dances (Program 1)

Neidorff-Karpati Hall, Manhattan School of Music

Orchestra of St. Luke's

Paul Taylor Dance Company

Donald York, conductor

Paul Taylor Junction (1961)

PAM TANOWITZ all at once (World Premiere)

Paul Taylor Promethean Fire (2002)

SATURDAY, June 8, 2019, 2:00 PM

Bach Dances (Program 2)

Neidorff-Karpati Hall, Manhattan School of Music

Orchestra of St. Luke's

Paul Taylor Dance Company

Donald York, conductor

Paul Taylor Musical Offering (1986)

Paul Taylor Esplanade (1975)

SATURDAY, June 8, 2019, 8:00 PM

Bach Dances (Program 3)

Neidorff-Karpati Hall, Manhattan School of Music

Orchestra of St. Luke's

Paul Taylor Dance Company

Donald York, conductor

Paul Taylor Brandenburgs (1988)

Margie Gillis Rewilding (2019) (World Premiere)

Paul Taylor Cascade (1999)

SUNDAY, June 9, 2019, 2:00 PM

Bach Dances (Program 1)

Neidorff-Karpati Hall, Manhattan School of Music

Orchestra of St. Luke's

Paul Taylor Dance Company

Donald York, conductor

Paul Taylor Junction (1961)

PAM TANOWITZ all at once (2019) (World Premiere)

Paul Taylor Promethean Fire (2002)

TUESDAY, June 11, 2019, 7:00 PM

Bach Dances (Program 2)

Neidorff-Karpati Hall, Manhattan School of Music

Orchestra of St. Luke's

Paul Taylor Dance Company

Donald York, conductor

Paul Taylor Musical Offering (1986)

Paul Taylor Esplanade (1975)

WEDNESDAY, June 12, 2019, 7:00 PM

Bach Dances (Program 3)

Neidorff-Karpati Hall, Manhattan School of Music

Orchestra of St. Luke's

Paul Taylor Dance Company

Donald York, conductor

Paul Taylor Brandenburgs (1988)

Margie Gillis Rewilding (2019) (World Premiere)

Paul Taylor Cascade (1999)

THURSDAY, June 13, 2019, 7:30 PM

Virtuoso Bach - Music of the Court

Zankel Hall

Orchestra of St. Luke's

Bernard Labadie, Principal Conductor

ALL J.S. BACH PROGRAM

Sinfonia from cantata BWV 174

Orchestral Suite No. 2 BWV 1067

Concerto for 3 violins BWV 1064

Orchestral Suite No. 1, BWV 1066

Sinfonia in F major BWV 1043a

MONDAY, June 17, 2019, 7:30 PM

Bach Dialogues with Pedja Muzijevic

The DiMenna Center for Classical Music

Pedja Muzijevic, Piano

J. S. Bach Partita in c minor, BWV 826

DAVID FULMER Whose Fingers Brush the Sky

J. S. Bach Capriccio on the Departure of a Beloved Brother, BWV 992

JAMES JOSLIN Cadaquésan Landscape for piano, mechanical music box and two metronomes

J. S. Bach Sarabanda con partite, BWV 990

WEDNESDAY, June 19, 2019, 7:30 PM

Goldberg Variations with Pierre Hantaï

The DiMenna Center for Classical Music

Pierre Hantaï, Harpsichord

J.S. BACH Goldberg Variations, BWV 988

THURSDAY, JUNE 20, 2019, 7:30 PM

Labadie's Goldberg Variations

Zankel Hall

Orchestra of St. Luke's

Bernard Labadie, Principal Conductor

J.S. BACH (arr. Labadie) Goldberg Variations, BWV 988 (U.S. premiere)

FRIDAY, JUNE 21, 2019, 8:00 PM

Bach Dances (Program 1)

Neidorff-Karpati Hall, Manhattan School of Music

Orchestra of St. Luke's

Paul Taylor Dance Company

Donald York, conductor

Paul Taylor Musical Offering (1986)

Paul Taylor Esplanade (1975)

SATURDAY, JUNE 22, 2019, 2:00 PM

Bach Dances (Program 1)

Neidorff-Karpati Hall, Manhattan School of Music

Orchestra of St. Luke's

Paul Taylor Dance Company

Donald York, conductor

Paul Taylor Musical Offering (1986)

Paul Taylor Esplanade (1975)

SATURDAY, JUNE 22, 2019, 8:00 PM

Bach Dances (Program 2)

Neidorff-Karpati Hall, Manhattan School of Music

Orchestra of St. Luke's

Paul Taylor Dance Company

Donald York, conductor

Paul Taylor Junction (1961)

PAM TANOWITZ all at once (2019) (World Premiere)

Paul Taylor Promethean Fire (2002)

SUNDAY, JUNE 23, 2019, 2:00 PM

Bach Dances (Program 3)

Neidorff-Karpati Hall, Manhattan School of Music

Orchestra of St. Luke's

Paul Taylor Dance Company

Donald York, conductor

Paul Taylor Brandenburgs (1988)

Margie Gillis Rewilding (2019) (World Premiere)

Paul Taylor Cascade (1999)





