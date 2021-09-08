Oratorio Society of New York Announces 2021-2022 Season

The Oratorio Society of New York, led by Music Director Kent Tritle, has announced its 2021-2022 season of concerts at Carnegie Hall and the Cathedral of St. John the Divine.

The season begins on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:30pm at the Cathedral of St. John Divine with a highly-anticipated concert featuring Britten's Festival Te Deum and Rejoice in the Lamb; Pärt's Berliner Messe and Two Slavonic Psalms; and Gabrieli's Jubilate Deo, omnis terra (a 8). The chorus and conductors Kent Tritle, David Rosenmeyer, and William Janiszewski are joined by organist Raymond Nagem.

On Monday, December 20, 2021 at 8:00pm, the Oratorio Society will present its annual tradition, Handel's iconic Messiah, in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The chorus is joined by soloists soprano Leslie Fagan, contralto Heather Petrie, tenor Joshua Blue, and baritone Sidney Outlaw with the Orchestra of the Society for the complete Part 1 with highlights from Parts II and III.

Bach's Magnificat and Mozart's Coronation Mass takes place at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:30pm featuring soprano Hyeyoung Moon, mezzo-soprano Jasmin White, tenor Patrick Bessenbacher, and bass-baritone William Socolof-all soloists from The Juilliard School's Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts-together with the Orchestra of the Society.

To close the season, on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 8:00pm, the Oratorio Society is featured in Mendelssohn's Elijah in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall together with soloists soprano Susanna Phillips, mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis, tenor Isaiah Bell, baritone Justin Austin, and the Orchestra of the Society.

In addition to the four concert offerings, the Oratorio Society also hosts its 45th annual Lyndon Woodside Oratorio-Solo Competition on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:30pm at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall. The prestigious competition encourages the art of oratorio singing and provides young singers the opportunity to advance their careers with the support of cash prizes.

2021-2022 Oratorio Society of New York Concert Information

Pärt, Britten & Gabrieli

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:30pm

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine | 1047 Amsterdam Ave | New York, NY 10025

Tickets will be available at osny.org.

Oratorio Society of New York

Kent Tritle, conductor

David Rosenmeyer, conductor

William Janiszewski, conductor

Raymond Nagem, organ

BRITTEN: Festival Te Deum and Rejoice in the Lamb

PÄRT: Berliner Messe and Two Slavonic Psalms

GABRIELI: Jubilate Deo, omnis terra (a 8)

Handel's Messiah

Monday, December 20, 2021 at 8:00pm

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall | 881 7th Ave | New York, NY 10019

Tickets will be available for purchase at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, at 57th and Seventh, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website at carnegiehall.org on September 20.

HANDEL: Messiah Part I (complete) with highlights from Parts II & III

Oratorio Society of New York

Kent Tritle, conductor

Leslie Fagan, soprano

Heather Petrie, contralto

Joshua Blue, tenor

Sidney Outlaw, baritone

Orchestra of the Society

Bach's Magnificat and Mozart's Coronation Mass

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:30pm

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine | 1047 Amsterdam Ave | New York, NY 10025

Tickets will be available at osny.org.

J.S. BACH: Magnificat

MOZART: Coronation Mass

Oratorio Society of New York

Kent Tritle, conductor

Soloists from The Juilliard School's Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts:

Hyeyoung Moon, soprano

Jasmin White, mezzo-soprano

Patrick Bessenbacher, tenor

William Socolof, bass-baritone

Orchestra of the Society

45th Annual Lyndon Woodside Oratorio-Solo Competition

Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:30pm

Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall | 881 7th Ave | New York, NY 10019

Tickets will be available for purchase at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, at 57th and Seventh, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website at carnegiehall.org.

Mendelssohn's Elijah

Monday, May 9, 2022 at 8:00pm

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall | 881 7th Ave | New York, NY 10019

Tickets will be available for purchase at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, at 57th and Seventh, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website at carnegiehall.org.

MENDELSSOHN: Elijah

Oratorio Society of New York

Kent Tritle, conductor

Susanna Phillips, soprano

Raehann Bryce-Davis, mezzo-soprano

Isaiah Bell, tenor

Justin Austin, baritone

Orchestra of the Society