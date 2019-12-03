Opera Night In Manhattan Comes to Gallery MC

OPERA NIGHT in MANHATTAN, an classical music concert showcasing the diversity of operatic masterpieces. SPOTLIGHT Artists Management and Production presents its next concert in the series of Opera Nights produced in collaboration with RE:ARTISTE International Art Organization.

The ARTISTS featured in the program are well known not only to the New York audience, but internationally as well.

A Metropolitan Opera tenor Kristian Benedikt is an artist became famous for his Otello role - he sang it for more than 100 times in an array of countries and productions. On December 6 at The Opera Night Benedikt sings the duet from Verdi's "Otello" with the soprano Zoya Gramagin who recently has brilliantly portrayed Cio-Cio San at St.Petersburg Opera Company. Her unique voice allows the artist to sing dramatic roles such as Tosca, Ariadne, Maid of Orleans, and Liza in the famous Tchaikovsky's masterpiece "The Queen of Spades".

Conductor Alan Aurelia called Zoya Gramagin a 'super-soprano'. In this program Zoya shows the range of her talent by singing Magda Sorel's aria from the modern opera "Consul" by Menotti, as well as duets where she acts as Santuzza and Desdemona.

Nataliya Medvedovskaya is an award-winning composer and pianist whose compositions are hailed as "significant, amazing, dramatic" (Los Angeles Times). Her recent awards include "Best Classical Composition" and "Best Instrumentalist" from Indie Music Channel (Hollywood, 2015); Honorable Mention in the 14th Billboard Song Contest; Honorable Mention in the 2007 "Song of the Year" International Song Contest; and Honor Award at the 2006 Great American Song Contest, Second Prize as a composer at the International Competition "Golden Channukia" (Berlin, 2005).

Mikhail Urusov is a dramatic tenor who performed at Bolshoi Theater, La Scala, Stanislavsky Theater, to name a few. Her signature role is Hermann from the worldwide popular opera "The Queen of Spades". Recently he has added a new role to his repertoire - Chevalier Renato des Grieux in Puccini's "Manon Lescaut" (The Cleveland Opera).

Mezzo-soprano Laura Virella was praised as a singer "full of fire" after her 2019 performance as Carmen at the Mercury Opera Company, Canada. The LA Times called Puerto Rican mezzo-soprano Laura Virella an "instantly believable Frida, a capable singer and actor, compelling on stage" after her debut in the title role of Robert Xavier Rodríguez's masterpiece at Long Beach Opera. In the Opera Night program she portrays Frida and Carmen for the NYC audience.

Dilara Unsal is a soprano of a great sonority, a second place winner at the Lyra Vocal Competition, 2018, and a finalist at the 3rd Talents of the World International Voice Competition in NYC in 2019. A rising star born in Turkey, she conquers American opera world with the roles of Abigail ("Nabucco"), Leonora ("Il Trovatore"), Mimi ("La Boheme"), to name a few.

The pianist playing in the Opera Night concert, Sergey Iorov, has been a member of the Young Artist Opera Program of the Bolshoi Theatre, in the capacity of vocal coach and pianist; preparing singers, and playing rehearsals and recitals, at the prestigious Russian performing venue.

This December, Spotlight Artists Management and Production presents the next collaboration in the series of the Opera Nights: arias and duets from modern, contemporary, and classic operas: "Consul" by Menotti, "Frida" by Rodriguez, "Otello" by Verdi, and more.

This time, only Spotlight's roster artists are featured, to showcase the diversity of the operatic masterpieces, the artist crew, and the fact that opera is not at outdated or old-fashioned art form. In the intimate atmosphere of the contemporary art gallery the artists are performing modern opera arias as well as the world favorites.

Spotlight Artists Management and Production is an artist representation and production company featuring mid-career and established classical singers, composers, conductors, and stage directors. The company founders, Natalie Burlutskaya and Zoya Gramagin, have been producing art and music events since 2012, individually and in collaborations. Their art events and collaborations were mentioned and featured in Broadway World, Tribeca Trib, Beyond Chinatown, and others including mass media abroad.

The key feature of these music nights is a collaboration with visual and theater artists that lightens each art form from a new angle. The gallery setting is deliberately chosen to create immersive experience for the music fans. Also, while enjoying the concert, the guests have an opportunity to view contemporary artworks exhibited at the gallery, curated by Natalie Burlutskaya.

Address: Gallery MC - 545 West 52 St., New York, NY 10019





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You