Open Stage Project Announces 4th Year Of Job Readiness Program 'Act 2'

NYC nonprofit Open Stage Project gives public high school girls the opportunity of a lifetime with flagship program "Act 2." Act 2 is a FREE after-school job readiness program for girls and genderqueer + nonbinary students passionate about working behind-the-scenes in theater, TV, and film. Open Stage Project's mission is to close the gender gap in backstage careers. Act 2 applications open May 1, 2022 at www.openstageproject.org/program.

Each year, hundreds of high school students across all 5 NYC boroughs apply for 12 coveted spots in Act 2. They are paired with both an Industry Mentor and OSP staff member (aka their OSP Buddy) and attend monthly events curated by staff members over the course of an academic year from September to June. The program gives students unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes experiences plus professional development training for successful careers in film, TV, and theater.

Act 2 experiences include:

- Private tour of Hamilton's scene shop

- Mentor pairings with industry professionals

- Set visit on Starz's hit show Power + conversation with female showrunner

- One-on-one backstage shadowing at Broadway's The Lion King

- FREE Wicked performance + post-show talkback with female crew

QUOTES

"My mentor Cherie B. Tay (credits: Broadway's Hadestown, Slave Play) taught me the ropes of what it takes to be a stage manager. She helped me learn exactly what it is that I want to do in the future." -Casey, Act 2 Alumna

"Open Stage Project is changing the future of theatrical storytelling by breaking down gender barriers and equipping high school girls with skills for long-lasting careers in entertainment." -Susan Hilferty, Tony-winning costume designer

STATS

Out of 265 top films from 2016-2018, women working in the camera department totaled only:

a-? 0 gaffers

a-? 1 female best boy electric

a-? 4 female grips

Source: USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative's Inclusion in the Director's Chair study

In the 2018/2019 Broadway season, 7 Broadway shows had ZERO female Directors, Choreographers, Writers, Set Designers, Costume Designers, Lighting Designers, Sound Designers, Hair Designers, or Makeup Designers.

www.openstageproject.org a?? Instagram & Twitter: @openstagenyc a?? (763) 227-0705