Online Petition Calls Out School For Cancelling Play With LGBTQ+ Characters

A change.org petition is seeking to reverse the cancellation.

Mar. 01, 2023  
Over 4,000 signatures have been added to a change.org petition that accuses administrators of Carroll High School in Indiana of canceling a school play involving LGBTQ+ characters after receiving complaints from parents.

The play, entitled "Marian: The True Tale of Robin Hood," was allegedly approved with modifications before parents and other adults in the Northwest Allen County Schools district complained about its content.

According to the petition, the play was canceled on the second day of auditions due to "safety concerns for the students involved."

Wane.com reports that when asked for comment, Lizette Downey, the chief communications officer for NACS, said she was looking into the matter and hoped to respond soon.

School board member Darren Vogt defended the decision to cancel the play, stating that "We are a K-12 education program, and any time there is a production it should be able to be something that all family members can go and see and not be embarrassed by or anything in their children's eyes. So, we should make sure that we go and educate our kids and focus on the great arts. [...] So, I would stand by the administration's decision to pull the play."

The anonymous petition writer, believed to be a student, wrote:

Carroll High School planned back in January to put on "Marian: The True Story of Robin Hood" as their spring drama production this April. The play was approved by a member of administration with some cuts made and greenlit by the director. The play contains queer representation, including a same sex couple and a non-binary character. It was going to be a huge step forward in representation for Carroll's queer community as well as a lighthearted comedy for people of any identity to enjoy.

Auditions went on as planned, with the majority of those auditioning a part of the LGBTQ+ community themselves. Unfortunately, on the second day of auditions, some adults and parents within the NACS community caught wind of the play's contents and began calling the administration in protest, some using threatening tones. The following morning, the play was called off due to "safety concerns for the students involved".

We cannot stand for this. As a community, we need to fight for our rights to be ourselves. We need to show students that there is nothing wrong with being who they are unapologetically even in a world filled with hate for what it does not understand. If others want to be violent towards students who are just trying to have fun portraying a story that is real to them, that is on those people. Not the students. We should not be punished for existing.

BroadwayWorld will continue to follow this story.



