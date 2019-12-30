One Up! Enters Second Year With An All-Star Showdown

One Up! A hilarious, fresh take on the age-old past-time of storytelling...Designed to pit New York's funniest raconteurs against each other in a game of one-upmanship where there is real money on the line. Come watch the stories unfold or join the game and be prepared for the unexpected! $200 cash prize!

WHO:

By Courtney Boxwell Taback & the storytellers

Music by Daniel Tepper

WHEN:

Every 3rd Wednesday of the month. Doors at 9pm, show at 9:30pm.

9:30pm, Wednesday, January 15

9:30pm, Wednesday, February 19

9:30pm, Wednesday, March 18

9:30pm, Wednesday, April15

9:30pm, Wednesday, May 20

WHERE:

The Red Room, 85 E. 4th St., 3rd floor, New York, NY 10003

HOW MUCH:

Free, 2 drink minimum

RUNNING TIME:

85 minutes

TICKETS:

No reservations required

SHOW WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/events/1435120033312685/





