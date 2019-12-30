One Up! Enters Second Year With An All-Star Showdown
One Up! A hilarious, fresh take on the age-old past-time of storytelling...Designed to pit New York's funniest raconteurs against each other in a game of one-upmanship where there is real money on the line. Come watch the stories unfold or join the game and be prepared for the unexpected! $200 cash prize!
WHO:
By Courtney Boxwell Taback & the storytellers
Music by Daniel Tepper
WHEN:
Every 3rd Wednesday of the month. Doors at 9pm, show at 9:30pm.
9:30pm, Wednesday, January 15
9:30pm, Wednesday, February 19
9:30pm, Wednesday, March 18
9:30pm, Wednesday, April15
9:30pm, Wednesday, May 20
WHERE:
The Red Room, 85 E. 4th St., 3rd floor, New York, NY 10003
HOW MUCH:
Free, 2 drink minimum
RUNNING TIME:
85 minutes
TICKETS:
No reservations required
SHOW WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/events/1435120033312685/
