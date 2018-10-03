Official: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Will Open on Broadway in Fall 2019!

She'll be rollin' down the river across the pond soon!

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, the new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, will officially come to Broadway in Fall 2019. Specific dates/theatre have not yet been announced.

Tina Turner said: "Bringing this musical to life on stage and working with this team has meant so much to me, I feel that it is in many ways a culmination of my career. London audiences have been and continue to be extraordinary. Now, the bright lights of Broadway are calling, and I'm very excited to share this beautiful show with New York audiences next year."

The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently has broken all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre. The show will begin performances at the Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg in March 2019.

Tali Pelman, Producer and Group Creative Managing Director at Stage Entertainment said: "On behalf of everyone involved with our production, I am delighted that following our thrilling opening here in the West End we are now in the process of planning two further productions worldwide. We created our musical in London, a city which has always been very special to Tina, and we are excited to be starting our next chapter."

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

The current West End cast comprises Adrienne Warren, who plays the title role, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Ike Turner, Madeline Appiah as Tina's mother Zelma Bullock, Jenny Fitzpatrick who plays the role of Tina at some performances each week, Lorna Gayle as Tina's Grandmother GG, Tom Godwin as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, Francesca Jackson as Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam, Aisha Jawando as Tina's sister Alline Bullock, Natey Jones as Tina's father Richard Bullock and Tina's first love Raymond Hill, Gerard McCarthy as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach and Ryan O'Donnell as Tina's Manager Roger Davies.

They are joined by ensemble members Tsemaye Bob-Egbe, Keisher Downie, Kit Esuruoso who also plays Tina's son Craig, Jammy Kasongo, Sia Kiwa, Jason Langley, Kayleigh McKnight, Baker Mukasa who plays Tina's son Ronnie and Tanisha Spring and swings Derek Aidoo, Gavin Alex, Edward Bourne, Candace Furbert, Jemma Geanaus, Hannah Jay-Allan and Rodney Vubya.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You