October 2020 Events Announced At The South Street Seaport Museum

South Street Seaport Museum announces the upcoming October schedule of events, including a mix of in-person and virtual experiences. The Museum, located at 12 Fulton Street, NYC, allows entry to 1885 tall ship Wavertree, presents free outdoor exhibitions, and offers free virtual building and walking tours in partnership with Archtober, Open House New York, and Urban Archive throughout the month of October 2020.

Tickets are available at seaportmuseum.org/. Museum memberships are also available at seaportmuseum.org/membership.

Visit the 1885 tall ship Wavertree

October 3, 4, and 10, 11am-5pm ET | Free

The South Street Seaport Museum welcomes visitors back to the historic 1885 tall ship Wavertree at Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets). Wavertree is designated on the National Register of Historic Places and represents the thousands of ships that docked along New York's waterfront over the centuries. Entry is FREE and includes access to the ship's outdoor areas, including the main deck (via stairs and an angled gangway) and raised rear deck (accessible via ladder-type stairs). Visits on Wavertree will be self-guided along a set route. Access to

Wavertree requires climbing a small set of ladder-type stairs and an angled gangway. New protocols are in place to protect the health and safety of visitors and staff.

Wavertree Open Days are subject to cancellation in the event of severe weather. Reserve timed entry tickets and find more information at seaportmuseum.org/visitwavertree.

Browne & Co. Demonstrations

October 3, 4, and 10, 11am-5pm ET | Free

Bowne & Co. will also host free, curbside, socially distanced demonstrations. The printers at Bowne & Co., will set up a selection of historic presses outdoors on the steps of 209-211 Water Street. Demonstrations will take place continuously between 11am-5pm, and each will run 5-7 minutes long, illustrating the 19th century printing process with a variety of presses and equipment from the Museum's Printing History Collection. Items printed throughout the day will be given away as tangible reminders of the experience. Alongside demonstrations, select items from Bowne & Co., Stationers will be available for purchase in the open-air stoop shop.

Pier 16 Exhibition

Daily through December 2020 | Free

The Seaport Museum is also offering a new, FREE outdoor exhibition on Pier 16. This series of panels and window graphics celebrates the people of all backgrounds who lived and worked in the South Street Seaport Historic District and the many businesses that created the foundations for New York to thrive and become the business and culture mecca it is today. Using historic photographs, prints, lithographs, and paintings, the exhibition highlights some of the Seaport Museum's collection of more than 28,000 artifacts and works of art, and over 55,000 historic records.

Virtual Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music Broadcast from the deck of 1885 tall ship Wavertree

October 4, 2pm-4pm ET | Free | Online

South Street Seaport Museum's monthly Sea Chanteys and Maritime Musiccontinues on the first Sunday of every month, from 2-4pm ET. On Sunday, October 4, Laura Norwitz, Senior Director for Programs and Education, will host a virtual broadcast from atop the foredeck of Wavertree. The October singing session will be moderated by Bonnie Milner of The Johnson Girls; Dan Milner, song collector and author; and other members of The New York Packet, a collection of traditional chantey singers in the New York area. From our living rooms and kitchens, and even from the deck of

Wavertree, join our round-robin of shared songs, featuring members of

The New York Packet and friends. Listen in, lead or request a song, and belt out the choruses for your neighbors to hear on the first Sunday of every month. The event is FREE. Sign up here to receive the Zoom link 24 hours prior: seaportmuseum.org/chanteysing/.

Archtober 2020

Inside Schermerhorn Row: A Virtual Tour of the Seaport Museum's Landmark Buildings

Fridays, October 9, 16, and 23, 3-4 PM ET | Free | Online

Our annual series of Building Tours return virtually this year! Join us for online tours of Schermerhorn Row on select Fridays during the month of October 2020, as part of Archtober 2020.archtober.org/. These virtual visits offer the opportunity to see and learn the history of Schermerhorn Row, one of the most significant examples of early 19th century commercial architecture in New York and home of the South Street Seaport Museum. Visit the upper floors of these New York City Landmarks, located within the National Register-listed South Street Seaport Historic District. Hear about the buildings' incredible history and developments, and explore the remains of two 150-year-old hotels made famous by New Yorker writer Joseph Mitchell's "Up in the Old Hotel." Tours will be led by the Museum's Director of Collections with a live Q&A afterwards. Free, but registration required at seaportmuseum.org/archtober-at-the-seaport-museum/.

Virtual Walking Tour: Typography and Job Printing in the 19th-Century Seaport

Friday, October 30, 3-4 PM ET | Free | Online

Most printers in early 19th century New York were located where the action was: near the city's main port of entry at South Street. Walk virtually with us to discover where passenger and shipping services printed their tickets, and learn about the typography on these historic buildings. Tours will be led by the Museum's Bowne & Co. Art Director and Operation Manager with a live Q&A afterwards. Free with registration required at seaportmuseum.org/archtober-at-the-seaport-museum/

South Street Seaport Architecture Virtual Walking Tour

Free | Online

Virtual walking tour of the South Street Seaport Historic District via Urban Archive, a technology nonprofit that promotes historical research and discovery. Several buildings in the South Street Seaport District are considered to be some of the oldest standing structures in Manhattan. From taverns to warehouses, built by the most famous American architects of the 19th century, the buildings of the Seaport have big stories to tell. Take a walk with us and discover the origins of New York's greatness: seaportmuseum.org/seaport-museum-x-urban-archive/

Seaport Architecture Gems Blog Posts

Free | Online

seaportmuseum.org/blog/

As part of the Seaport Museum's blog, where Museum staff explores the institution's collections and archives, current exhibitions, programs, and more in rich articles and multimedia features, one of the October entries highlights architecturally significant buildings in the South Street Seaport Historic District in honor of the 10th anniversary of Archtober. Other blog posts for the month of October will concentrate on the history of Harlem ports in 1920s-1940s, the care of artifacts and monuments in public spaces, and updates on the Museum's 18885 schooner Pioneer restoration.

Open House New York 2020

Inside Schermerhorn Row: A Virtual Tour of the Seaport Museum's Landmark Buildings

Sunday, October 18, 2-3 PM ET | Free | Online

We are continuing our annual OHNY's Building Tours series this year by offering a special online virtual tour of the inside of Schermerhorn Row on Sunday, October 18, as part of OHNY Weekend 2020. This special tour with conversation offers the opportunity to learn the history of Schermerhorn Row, one of the most significant examples of early 19th century commercial architecture in New York and home of the South Street Seaport Museum. The program will be led by the Museum's Director of Collections with a live Q&A afterwards. The visit includes selected gallery spaces in the upper floors of these New York City Landmarks buildings, and the remains of two 150-year-old hotels made famous by New Yorker writer Joseph Mitchell's "Up in the Old Hotel." Free, but registration required at seaportmuseum.org/open-house-new-york-2020

