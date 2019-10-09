Obba Babatunde One Of Three Honorees At This Year's JCAL Fall Fundraiser

Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning (JCAL) will hold its 2019 gala fundraiser, Celebrating A Creative Jamaica, on October 29th, honoring three important and respected leaders in their fields. The Honorees include Obba Babatunde, a celebrated, award-winning entertainer, Broadway, film and television star, whose career spans more than four decades, winner of a daytime Emmy for his role in CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful, nominated for a Tony for his role in the original Broadway cast of Dreamgirls, Critic's Circle Awards-winner for the musical Sammy, NAACP Image Award-winner for A Soldier's Play; and will next be seen on the new season of the CBS series SWAT(starring Shemar Moore), and in the Hulu produced series, Little Fires Everywhere, starring Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, will be honored with . The other honorees are New York Public Advocate, Jumaane D. Williams, one of New York City's rising political stars, who prior to winning the seat vacated by State Attorney General Leticia James, served on the NYC Council representing the 45th District; and Marilyn F. Booker, a career financial specialist with Morgan Stanley who heads up their Urban Markets Group, an attorney who is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Spelman College and considered one of the most influential women of power.

The 2019 Benefit Dinner to be held at the Jamaica Performance Arts Center (JPAC), will include a special performance by the multifaceted, multi-talented Mr. Babatunde and features musical interlude, throughout the evening, from the genius of Shayshahn Macpherson, also known as DJ PhearNone, a native New Yorker - a trained violinist who is also proficient on keyboard, guitar and West African drums. His unique blend of techno and live instrumentals spans the musical sphere from West African to Salsa and R&B, and has made him "a chameleon that defies stereotypes, transcends classification and embodies what it means to be an artist."

Proceeds raised from the benefit event on October 29thwill allow JCAL to continue providing quality arts programs and resources for artists, as well as enriching the lives of children & adults living in Southeast Queens and the Metropolitan area.

JCAL'sCelebrating a Creative Jamaicabegins at 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm. Cost of tickets and tables start at $125 and up, and are currently available for purchase online at www.jcal.org. For information on sponsorship, contact Development Team at (718) 521-5016.





