OVER THE HILL Named First Finalist in Making It Happen Musicals Festival

Over the Hill, by Meira Marom and Joe Brauch, has been named the first finalist in the second Making It Happen: Festival of 15 Minute Musicals at The Theater Center in New York City.

The musical, featuring a book and lyrics by Marom and music by Brauch, was one of four new works presented during the festival's August 12 preliminary round. Following voting by the audience and judging panel, Over the Hill was selected to advance to the final showcase.

Award-winning pianist Kariné Poghosyan served as a guest judge for the August 12 competition.

Over the Hill will now compete against two additional finalists at the festival's final round on Wednesday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center. The winning musical will receive a $5,000 prize.

Two preliminary rounds remain, taking place August 19 and August 26. Four new musicals will be showcased during each round, with one production from each night advancing to join Over the Hill in the three-musical finale.

The festival is produced by Catherine Russell, Jeffrey Schmelkin, Christian Clinton, Luke Fernandez de los Muros, Lauren Sheris, Colson Struss and Clark Worden.

Tickets for the Making It Happen Festival begin at $15.

The Theater Center, located at 210 West 50th Street, is also home to the long-running productions Perfect Crime, Friends! The Musical Parody and Singfeld!. The 20,000-square-foot Off-Broadway complex has operated since 2005 and includes two theaters and rehearsal spaces.

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