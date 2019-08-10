OUTRE ISLAND Comes to The Slipper Room

Outré Island is Chris Rozzi's ongoing comedy saga of a lost civilization and its many unusual citizens. Come see the island as you've never seen it before, including all sorts of treats, guests, and surprises. Featuring Anna Copa Cabana.

Outré Island

The Slipper Room

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Doors: 7:00 pm / Show: 8:00 pm

$10.00 - $12.00

TICKETS

167 Orchard St

New York, NY, 10002

Christopher Rozzi has performed his solo material in many venues, such as Joe's Pub and The P.I.T., to name a few. Outré Island has been produced by Ars Nova as a part of their residency series, directed by Tony Award winner, Sam Gold. Chris is also is the creator of a successful art series called Tiny Confessions, the Secret Thoughts of Dogs, Cats, and Everything, which has recently been published as a book and multiple calendars.



Anna Copa Cabanna is the "Always Entertaining" (TIME OUT) Australian showgirl icon who has performed her choreography, played her xylophone, and roller skated in venues around the world. She was the face and twirling body of THE DEBASER on The Pixies "Doolittle Tour", sings in an ACDC cover band, a 20s vaudeville Act, a German Polka Band, and The celebrated Loser's Lounge. Anna is also the official go go dancer of the New York Rock and Roll Underground.

Anna was recently named one of "10 offbeat artists keeping the old, weird New York alive" by Flavorpill along with Yoko Ono and Bill Cunningham, and "really draws the audience to her" (THE NEW YORKER) with her voracious voice and fabulous imagination.

Anna's song about being harassed/misunderstood as a GO GO DANCER was part of an Installation at OCADU Graduate Gallery, Toronto in March 2016 as part of a Show/Thesis about the wrongful incarceration of "Deviant" Women in the 1920s/1930s.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You