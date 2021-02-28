OSA Comedy Presents THE ONLY SKETCHES ABOUT PODCAST Season One

OSA Comedy brings their hit NYC sketch show to audio format this spring with the Only Sketches About Podcast: a brand new sketch comedy podcast, only about ___.

For its first official season, Only Sketches About tackles eight fan-sourced topics: Camp, UFOs, Falling, The Heart, The Gift Shop, Seven Dollars, Success, and the heavily requested...Only Sketches About Only Sketches About. Each 30-minute episode is a complete sketch comedy show in and of itself, written, performed, and edited by New York City's sexiest team of comedians.

Each episode also features different special guest comedians, including the host of Two Minutes To Late Night, Just And Comedy, and more! Premiering weekly beginning March 2nd, 2021, the Only Sketches About Podcast brings the NYC underground comedy you've been missing to your favorite podcast platform.

(Listen to pilot episodes and bonus content here, and a clip of Only Sketches About Camp here.)

Since 2018, Only Sketches About has presented a themed show every other month at The People's Improv Theater in New York City, including the critically-acclaimed Only Sketches About The Moon, Only Sketches About Soup, and Only Sketches About the Forest, which was featured in NYC SketchFest 2019.