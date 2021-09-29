ORIGINAL MUSIC FROM THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Now Available

Broadway Records announced today the release of "Original Music from The Lehman Trilogy," an album featuring the score from the highly-acclaimed, five-time Olivier Award nominated epic play, produced by The National Theatre and Neal Street Productions. The album is now available wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com. The CD of the album is available for pre-order on BroadwayRecords.com, as well as other major music retailers ahead of a release on October 22nd when it will also be available in for purchase in the theater.

"Original Music from The Lehman Trilogy" includes a sweeping score from Nick Powell, which is featured in the production with Candida Caldicot performing the music live during each performance. Watch a video of Nick Powell (Composer & Sound Design) and Candida Caldicot (Music Direction) discuss the critically acclaimed score below!

The Lehman Trilogy has resumed performances on Broadway, with an opening night set for Thursday, October 14 at the Nederlander Theatre. The Lehman Trilogy, by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, comes to Broadway after the smash-hit, sold-out runs at London's National Theatre and New York's Park Avenue Armory, as well as a by-popular-demand sold out engagement in London's West End. Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy will star returning original company members Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley, with Adrian Lester joining the cast and making his Broadway debut.

Sam Mendes commented, "Nick Powell's wonderful, spare, evocative score is really the fourth character in The Lehman Trilogy. I'm delighted a recording will be available soon."

The album evolved through the rehearsal process for the production back in 2018, developed from Nick Powell's improvisations on piano in the room with Sam Mendes, Ben Power and the original cast. These embryonic pieces were fleshed out and, with the help of Music Director Candida Caldicot, turned into a score that interacts playfully, emotionally supports and occasionally subverts the narrative. Early on it became clear that the music for the piece would be pulling in two directions: an emotional pull back to the brothers' origins in Rimpar, Bavaria and the folk tunes and lullabies of their ancestry, and a more modern strand pulling the story forward through the 20th century reflecting the monumental growth of New York City and the increasing complexity of the global financial networks that were birthed there. Described by Powell as "a love letter to New York City," the score evokes Vaudevillian and Ragtime flavors before evolving into abstracted minimalism as the story progresses.

The Lehman Trilogy was first commissioned by originating producer Neal Street Productions and developed and co-produced with the National Theatre at the Lyttelton Theatre in 2018, followed by an acclaimed SRO run at the Park Avenue Armory in the Spring of 2019, before returning to London for a 16 week sold-out run at the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End, May to August 2019.

Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this epic theatrical event and New York Times Critics' pick charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees.

The design team for The Lehman Trilogy includes two-time Tony Award nominee Es Devlin (Scenic Design), two-time Tony Award winner Katrina Lindsay (Costume Design), Luke Halls (Video Design), Jon Clark (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Nick Powell (Composer & Sound Design), Dominic Bilkey (Co-Sound Design), Candida Caldicot (Music Direction), and Polly Bennett (Movement). The Associate Director is Zoé Ford Burnett.

Recent hit Broadway productions from the National Theatre include Network (Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for Bryan Cranston), Angels in America (3 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critics Circle Award), and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (5 Tony Awards including Best Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award). Neal Street Productions' recent Broadway hits include The Ferryman (4 Tony Awards, including Best Play and Best Director of a Play).

The Lehman Trilogy and The Nederlander Theatre will follow New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

To learn more about Broadway's commitment to a safe and responsible return for our audience, visit www.broadwaybrighter.com.