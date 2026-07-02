OPERATION MINCEMEAT to Display Replica Aircraft to Celebrate Fleet Week and America250

The Golden Theater, home to Operation Mincemeat, will unveil a replica of the aircraft flown by Willie “Bill” Watkins, the real-life American pilot featured in the show, to celebrate Fleet Week and America250. He is the only American featured in the production. William Anderson Watkins was a Flight Officer in the US Army Air Corps USAAC. He was born on May 9, 1920, and died in service on December 25, 1943, in Italy, aged 23. He flew a P-39 Bell Airacobra aircraft.

Operation Mincemeat is currently in performances on Broadway, in the West End, and has just launched its world tour, beginning with a UK leg ahead of travelling across the USA beginning October 2026, followed by Canada, Mexico, China, Australia and New Zealand.

The Broadway regiment features Brandon Contreras as 'Charles Cholmondeley & Others,' Jessi Kirtley as 'Jean Leslie & Others,' Tony Award Nominee Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw, Beautiful, Bye Bye Birdie) as 'Ewen Montagu & Others,' Jeff Kready (Masquerade, The Great Gatsby, Company) as 'Hester Leggatt & Others,' and Amanda Jill Robinson as 'Johnny Bevan & Others.' The understudies include Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne Pérez and Lexi Rabadi.

“It's not just the best musical I've ever seen; it's the most rewarding theatrical experience I've ever had,” said Taffy Brodesser-Akner (The New York Times).

About Operation Mincemeat

In Operation Mincemeat, it's 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they've got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Written by triple Tony Award nominees SpitLip (comprised of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts), and directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15, 2025 and is currently playing at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), as well as in the West End, and has just launched its world tour, beginning with a UK leg ahead of travelling across the USA from October 2026, followed by Canada, Mexico, China, Australia and New Zealand.

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