Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ONLY SKETCHES ABOUT CHESS Will Stream From OSA Comedy in June

The audio sketch comedy show will be available wherever you get your podcasts including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.

May. 24, 2021  

ONLY SKETCHES ABOUT CHESS Will Stream From OSA Comedy in June

OSA Comedy will present Only Sketches About Chess, a brand new audio sketch comedy show about the hottest competitive board game in the world and all that it entails!

Only Sketches About Chess will be available for streaming on June 15th, 2021 wherever you get your podcasts including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Be sure to subscribe for cut-for-time bonus sketches and future shows. Just search for "Only Sketches About." In addition, the show will stream live on YouTube at 8pm on 6/15.

To celebrate the show's release, OSA Comedy will be giving away a $100 Visa gift card on their Instagram page, and rules for entry will be found there on the afternoon of the show's release.

Since 2018, Only Sketches About has presented one themed show every other month at the PIT Loft. In 2020, the group shifted its focus to audio sketch comedy shows, and its first full podcast season premiered in March 2021 to critical acclaim.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Adrianna Hicks
Adrianna Hicks
Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita
Gavin Lee
Gavin Lee

Related Articles
Exclusive: Chuck & Lilli Cooper Sing The Life With Seth Rudetsky Photo

Exclusive: Chuck & Lilli Cooper Sing 'The Life' With Seth Rudetsky

VIDEO: Bernadette Peters Introduces BROADWAY BARKS Dogs and More Photo

VIDEO: Bernadette Peters Introduces BROADWAY BARKS Dogs and More

Anthony Rapp, Lilli Cooper, Andrew Barth Feldman and More Hit the Feinsteins/54 Below Stag Photo

Anthony Rapp, Lilli Cooper, Andrew Barth Feldman and More Hit the Feinstein's/54 Below Stage This Summer

VIDEO: Senator Chuck Schumer & More Celebrate Broadways Return in Times Square Photo

VIDEO: Senator Chuck Schumer & More Celebrate Broadway's Return in Times Square


More Hot Stories For You