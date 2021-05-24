ONLY SKETCHES ABOUT CHESS Will Stream From OSA Comedy in June

OSA Comedy will present Only Sketches About Chess, a brand new audio sketch comedy show about the hottest competitive board game in the world and all that it entails!

Only Sketches About Chess will be available for streaming on June 15th, 2021 wherever you get your podcasts including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Be sure to subscribe for cut-for-time bonus sketches and future shows. Just search for "Only Sketches About." In addition, the show will stream live on YouTube at 8pm on 6/15.

To celebrate the show's release, OSA Comedy will be giving away a $100 Visa gift card on their Instagram page, and rules for entry will be found there on the afternoon of the show's release.

Since 2018, Only Sketches About has presented one themed show every other month at the PIT Loft. In 2020, the group shifted its focus to audio sketch comedy shows, and its first full podcast season premiered in March 2021 to critical acclaim.