ONErpm Signs Laura Bell Bundy To Album Deal for WOMEN OF TOMORROW
Bundy’s album will be released in 2021.
Musical solutions company ONErpm, today announced the signing of Laura Bell Bundy for the release of her forthcoming album Women Of Tomorrow. The actress, singer and Tony nominated Broadway star has starred in Legally Blonde The Musical, Hairspray, Wicked and numerous other film and television roles. Bundy's album will be released in 2021, with her first single and video for the album "Get It Girl, You Go" released on August 18th, coinciding with the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote.
"Get It Girl, You Go" (featuring Shoshana Bean & Anika Noni Rose) is just one of the songs from Women Of Tomorrow that examine women's issues in a fun, modern and sometimes theatrical way. With this new release, ONErpm will share the music through various and unique verticals that will include a number of special events. The first will be partnering with the non-profit organization Women In Music (WIM,) to present a "fireside chat" with Laura Bell, moderated by ONErpm's General Counsel and Head of Business Affairs, Jennifer Newman Sharpe who also serves on WIM's Advisory Board.
Watch "Get It Girl, You Go" below!
In making the announcement, Emmanuel Zunz, Founder/CEO of ONErpm states: "We are very excited to be working with Laura Bell Bundy, a true multi-hyphenate. Women of Tomorrow effortlessly blends timeless sounds with many of the pressing issues we are facing as a country and planet. "
"Laura Bell's music is a unique continuation of thought provoking, empowering, witty and extremely catchy. I feel honored to lead the conversation with Laura Bell at the upcoming WIM event to learn more about her incredible career and personal path and the process of creating this important album," states Jennifer Newman Sharpe.
Adds Laura Bell Bundy: "I'm so thrilled to be releasing my passion project about the female experience and gender equality with ONErpm. They understand that this isn't just an album, this is a soundtrack to a movement. As women raise their collective voices, this album operates as the beat backing them up."
