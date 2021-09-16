ONE YEAR ON BROADWAY Out Now From One Small Girl Publishing

One Small Girl Publishing has announced the release of a new book, One Year On Broadway.

One Year on Broadway is the unlikely true story of two musical theater fans whose lives were forever changed by seeing a touring production of Once on This Island in 1992. What they saw that night was a version of their own story played out on the stage and it gave them the courage to fight for their own forbidden love.

Twenty-five years later, by some strange twist of fate, they were led back to the Island where they ignored conventional wisdom, took a leap of faith, and became co-producers of the Tony Award winning Broadway Revival of Once on This Island.

This is their love letter to the musical that gave them more than they ever could have imagined.

Available at Amazon and most book stores.