ONCE is Now Available for Licensing from Music Theatre International

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced that ONCE is now available for licensing. ONCE, the stage production of the 2006 film by the same name was nominated in 2012 for eleven Tony awards and won eight, including Best Musical. The book was written by Enda Walsh who won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical, and the show includes many of the songs written for the film by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, including the Academy Award® winning "Falling Slowly." The musical premiered at the New York Theatre Workshop in 2011, before transferring to Broadway in 2012. The musical is the only show to appear on Broadway to have music that won the Academy Award, Grammy Award®, Olivier Award® and Tony Award.

Set-in modern-day Dublin, ONCE is the story of a Guy who gave up on his music-and his love-and the Girl who inspired him to dream again. Since ONCE is about musicians, the show feels like a play with music, because the songs are a natural part of the storyline and there is no spontaneous bursting into song. While the bittersweet love story between Guy and Girl is the show's central plotline, there is plenty of humor from colorful characters.

"ONCE is a wonderful show that works so well on many levels," stated Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MTI. "It's a beautifully told romance that avoids predictability, a musical that's accessible and achieves simplicity through careful attention to detail. With many professional theatres already having had success with their own productions of ONCE, we have heard from many of our customers around the world who have been eagerly looking forward to sharing this show with their audiences."

ONCE is now available for licensing by visiting https://www.mtishows.com/once. International and regional restrictions may apply. Not available in the U.K. or Ireland.





