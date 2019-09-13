ONCE ON THIS ISLAND National Tour Set Design Revealed

The national tour of Once On This Island is preparing to tell its story on the road and today we got our first glimpse of the tour's set design!

See how Circle In The Square's immersive, in the round production will translate to the proscenium stage below!

The Gods have spoken! Here's your first look at #OnceOnThisIsland touring set! Are you ready to get sand in your shoes? Photo & set design by Dane Laffrey. pic.twitter.com/Om7QK31glJ - Once On This Island (@OnceIslandBway) September 13, 2019

Onstage seating for Once On This Island will be available on stage for every performance on tour. Inspired by the revival's immersive set design on Broadway, this touring production will feature a unique set, welcoming audiences to be a part of the storytelling and magic of Once On This Island with the opportunity to sit onstage.

"At each performance, there will be onstage seating, creating a unique experience within the footprint of every theater we play," says director Michael Arden. "Audiences will be invited to put their feet in the sand and surround our company, becoming part of the show. It's our goal to give all audiences a unique perspective of the communal nature of what theater can be in hopes that Once On This Island'S story of love, hope and forgiveness might inspire young minds and hearts all across the United States to lead their lives with compassion and empathy."

The tour will launch at The Carson Center for Performing Arts in Paducah, KY on October 12, 2019, followed by its official opening in Nashville, TN at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on October 15, 2019. Once On This Island will play over 25 cities in its first year on tour.

Winner Of The 2018 Tony Award For Best Revival Of A Musical, Once On This Island is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You