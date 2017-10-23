ON YOUR FEET!'s Doreen Montalvo to Host 'THIS IS WHAT AMERICA LOOKS LIKE' Puerto Rico Benefit

SCOBAR Productions, Joseph Macchia and Doreen Montalvo will present "This Is What America Looks Like, A Concert For Hope and Puerto Rico" on December 3rd at 8:30 PM at the Iridium Jazz Club.

Featuring performers from Broadway's On Your Feet!, In The Heights and Hamilton, plus many more, "This Is What America Looks Like, A Concert For Hope and Puerto Rico" will be hosted by Drama Desk Award winner Doreen Montalvo, who was most recently seen on Broadway in On Your Feet! as Gloria Fajardo.

Justin Ramos musical directs the evening. Performers will be announced in the next few weeks.

The evening will take place at the Iridium Jazz Club on December 3rd at 8:30 PM, Tickets are $50 and $25. To order tickets, call 212-582-2121.

