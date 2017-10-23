ON YOUR FEET!'s Doreen Montalvo to Host 'THIS IS WHAT AMERICA LOOKS LIKE' Puerto Rico Benefit

Oct. 23, 2017  

ON YOUR FEET!'s Doreen Montalvo to Host 'THIS IS WHAT AMERICA LOOKS LIKE' Puerto Rico Benefit

SCOBAR Productions, Joseph Macchia and Doreen Montalvo will present "This Is What America Looks Like, A Concert For Hope and Puerto Rico" on December 3rd at 8:30 PM at the Iridium Jazz Club.

Featuring performers from Broadway's On Your Feet!, In The Heights and Hamilton, plus many more, "This Is What America Looks Like, A Concert For Hope and Puerto Rico" will be hosted by Drama Desk Award winner Doreen Montalvo, who was most recently seen on Broadway in On Your Feet! as Gloria Fajardo.

Justin Ramos musical directs the evening. Performers will be announced in the next few weeks.

The evening will take place at the Iridium Jazz Club on December 3rd at 8:30 PM, Tickets are $50 and $25. To order tickets, call 212-582-2121.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • CHICAGO's Renee Zellweger to Portray Judy Garland in Upcoming Biopic
  • HAMILTON's West End Marquee Will Leave You Feeling Satisfied
  • Broadway-Bound CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD, Aaron Tveit, Lora Lee Gayer & More Among 2017 Berkshire Theatre Award Nominees
  • SHE LOVES ME Kicks Off 'Broadway's Best' Lineup Tonight on PBS
  • Breaking: Get Your Date Now! THE PROM Will Dance to Broadway in 2018
  • VIDEO: First Look at New Stage Production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST on Disney Cruise Line

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com