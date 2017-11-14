OH HELLO!'s Nick Kroll & John Mulaney to Return as Hosts of SPIRIT AWARDS

Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, the stars of Broadway's OH HELO! are returning as SPIRIT AWARDS hosts for the second year in a row. The show will air on IFC on Saturday, March 3 at 2:00 pm PT/5:00 pm ET. Said Film Independent President Josh Welsh of the news: "The only thing better than having Nick Kroll and John MULANEY host the Spirit Awards is having them host the Spirit Awards twice. They did such an amazing job last year and we're thrilled to have them back in 2018."



Added IFC President Jennifer Caserta, "From the minute Nick and John opened last year's show, we knew we wanted them back to host this year." She went on to note that the two talented multi-hyphenates "knocked it out of the park last year and we can't wait to see what they have planned for this year."



Watch Kroll and Mulaney's opening monologue from last year's show below:



While Kroll and Mulaney's return to the Spirit Awards, it is not the first time that a host returned to the event. Most recently, Sarah Silverman turned in stellar repeat hosting performances in 2006 and 2007. Prior to that, indie iconoclast John Waters was practically the Spirit Awards mustachioed answer to Bob Hope, hosting the ceremony four consecutive times, 2000-2003.

Kroll and MULANEY began a 15-week staging of the show OH HELLO on Broadway at the Lyceum Theater, starting on September 22, 2016, in previews and on October 10 officially. A recorded performance of the show featuring Steve Martin as the guest and with an appearance by Matthew Broderick was released by Netflix on June 13, 2017.

