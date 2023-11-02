Now Hiring: Head Sound Technician, Stage Manager, and More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 11/2/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Grant Writer

JOB SUMMARY The McCallum Theatre is seeking a talented, highly motivated and experienced Grant Writer to join our team. The Grant Writer will play a critical role in securing funding from private and family foundations, government entities, corporations, and organizations to support our mission and programs. This position will work closely with various departments to ensure the development of compelling grant proposals, the cultivation of strong donor relationships, and the effective managemen... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant General Manager

New York City Dance Alliance is looking for an Assistant General Manager. This will be a mid-level position ideally for someone with 2-3 years of company manager experience at a dance company, theatre company, and/or a not-for profit organization. There is room for growth with this position. The primary focus of the job will be to arrange travel for a 50-person touring team. Company currently produces approximately 40 events a year, throughout the United States, with 15-25 people traveli... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Garden Theatre Announces Auditions for ALL SHOOK UP & ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

Garden Theatre Announces Auditions for ALL SHOOK UP & ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE WINTER GARDEN, FL (34787) – The Garden Theatre is pleased to announce auditions for ALL SHOOK UP and ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE to be presented at the Garden Theatre located at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden. Audition times and requirements are as listed below. These productions are not part of our 24/25 Season which will be announced and auditioned for at a later date. The Garden Theatre is committed to equity, d... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Deaf/HH/Coda/fluent ASL Dancers/acrobatic performers neede for spring tour

Omnium: A Bold New Circus is a first of its kind: a singularly inclusive, accessible nonprofit Circus that represents multi-abled performers and celebrates disability and diversity through the joy and excitement of Circus arts. Built on a tripod of Entertainment, Employment, and Education, Omnium Circus is comprehensively inclusive and accessible on stage, behind the scenes, and in our audience. www.OmniumCircus.org Omnium Circus is seeking artists (NYC-based preferred) for 2 roles for our 7... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: ASSISTANT ELECTRICIAN (LX 2) - West Side Story - International Tour

Salary: $1,100 wkly (negotiable according to experience) + Per Diem $30 + Single Hotel Room w/ breakfast. Medical Insurance and Workers Compensation Insurance included. Start date is flexible, on or about Nov 8th. Send your resume and brief cover letter asap. Please indicate your name and position requested in the subject line to: WSSInternationalTourTech@gmail.com PRESS LINK: https://bway.ly/buk7qn#/article/Lonny-Price-Directed-WEST-SIDE-STORY-World... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager Needed for National Tour

Flamenco Vivo Seeks Stage Manager for National Tour About Flamenco Vivo: Founded in 1983 and celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana is one of America’s premier flamenco companies. We serve more than 35,000 people nationwide each year through far-reaching programs that entertain, educate, and empower. Our mission is to promote flamenco as a living art form and a vital part of Hispanic and Latinx heritage; produce and perform high quality dance works; pro... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Manager

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. Reporting to the Assistant Controller, this position supervises a staff of four and plays a key role ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Hiring: Director of Development, McCarter Theatre Center

DEPARTMENT: Development CLASSIFICATION: Full-time; Annual; Exempt REPORTS TO: Executive Director BENEFITS INCLUDE: Medical, vision, and dental insurance, flexible spending accounts, paid vacation, sick and personal time, life insurance, long-term disability insurance, and a 403(b) retirement plan with employer match, as well as other perks. LOCATION & SCHEDULE: This is an in-person position at 91 University Place in Princeton, NJ, with occasional opportunity for remote work. Regular offic... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant/Associate Professor of Lighting Design (Tenure-Track)

The School of Drama within the College of Fine Arts at Carnegie Mellon University invites applicants for a full-time, open rank, tenure-track position in the Lighting Design Program. The position begins in academic year 2024-25, with a commitment of nine months per year for an initial appointment of four years. Review of applications will begin immediately. The application process will close on November 15, 2023. Early application is encouraged. For details about this position and to app... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant/Associate Professor of Directing (Tenure-Track)

Assistant/Associate Professor of Directing (Tenure-Track) The School of Drama within the College of Fine Arts at Carnegie Mellon University invites applicants for a full-time, tenure-track position in the John Wells Directing Program. This position begins in August 2024 with a commitment of nine months per year for an initial appointment of four years and requires being physically based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania throughout the academic year. Early application is encouraged. Review of applic... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Associate Professor of Costume Design (Tenure-Track)

The School of Drama within the College of Fine Arts at Carnegie Mellon University invites applicants for a full-time, tenure-track position in the Costume Design Program. The position begins in academic year 2024-25, with a commitment of nine months per year for an initial appointment of four years. Review of applications will begin immediately. The application process will close on November 30, 2023. Early application is encouraged. For details about this position and to apply: http://ap... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant/Associate Professor of Music Theater Voice (Teaching or Tenure Track)

The School of Drama at Carnegie Mellon University invites applicants for a full-time, Teaching or Tenure Track Assistant/Associate Professor of Music Theater Voice position to join our Bachelor of Fine Arts Acting/Music Theater program. This position requires being physically based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and begins in August 2024. Early application is encouraged. Review of applications will begin immediately. The application process will close on December 8, 2023. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: IT Specialist

Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as IT Specialist, providing full technological support to Gulfshore Playhouse and its facilities. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-qual... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Vocalist/Dancer Call for Multimedia Climate Justice Performance

SEEKING PERFORMERS FROM ALBANY, BOSTON AND WESTERN MASS

Musician and activist Taína Asili is currently seeking two vocalist/dancers to perform in her upcoming multi-media production, Fever Pitch / Rojo Vivo, a pilot project focused on climate justice slated to take place in early December in Albany, NY. Adults of all genders and body types are encouraged to apply. Backing vocal parts are one alto and one soprano, sung in English and Spanish. Performers should feel comfortable... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Performers Theatre Workshop

Audition for the NYC Winter Showcase 2024 with Performers Theatre Workshop. We're looking for passionate performers between the ages of 5-18. Rehearsals begin December 3rd. Don't miss your opportunity to be part of this unforgettable event. Contact us at PTWStars@gmail.com or call 973-327-2250 for audition scheduling and more information.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: David McDonald

Now casting "Ella The Ungovernable," a play about 15 year-old Ella Fitzgerald's incarceration and eventual escape from The NY Training School For Girls in 1933. The play centers around four teenaged girls of color and the various authority figures around them in the institution: jailers; a female warden; a psychologist; black chorus leader. See EllaTheUngovernable.com for more information and videos about the play. Pay will range between $500 weekly for supporting cast members to $1000 a week fo... (more)

Temp Jobs - Non Theatrical: PAID Focus Group and Research Opportunities

Join Money4Talk to participate in PAID Focus Groups and Research Studies. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head Sound Technician

The Old Globe seeks a highly skilled and experienced theatrical sound engineer to fill its open Head Sound Technician position in The Old Globe Theatre. The Head Sound Technician is responsible for: the installation, operation, and maintenance of sound equipment; supervising technicians and running crews; and the documentation of show and theatre information. The position requires several years of experience at Broadway-style line mixing using state of the art equipment. Competitive candida... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Interim Sound Engineer

Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured residents and visitors of Naples, FL, many of whom are regular theatre patrons in New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Gulfshore Playhouse has performed for many ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Director

Title: Development Director Organization: Veterans Repertory Theater Location: Cornwall, NY Position Type: Full-time, Salaried, $50-60K/yr. About Veterans Repertory Theater: Founded in February 2021, VetRep is a tax-exempt, non-profit 501c3 organization which provides a platform for current or former military, law enforcement, fire/EMS, intelligence services, foreign service, DoD employees and contractors and their immediate family members to create compelling, professional live the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Facilities Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS FACILITIES MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking an experienced, detail-oriented, and highly skilled individual to serve as Facilities Manager in the new Gulfshore Playhouse Baker Theatre and Education Center. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhous... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

POSITION: Director of Development REPORTS TO: Managing Director DEPARTMENT: Development STATUS: Full-time, Exempt OVERVIEW: Cleveland Play House (CPH), recipient of the 2015 Regional Theatre Tony Award, seeks an experienced, dynamic fundraising professional, with leadership experience and a keen creative focus on activating strategy and motivating teams. For over a century, the Cleveland Play House has carved a unique and beloved identity in the Greater Northeast Ohio community.... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Professor of Scenic Design

Assistant Professor of Scenic Design – School of Music, Dance and Theatre Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University Description: The School of Music, Dance and Theatre in the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University invites applicants for a full-time, tenure-track assistant professor of Scenic Design beginning fall 2024. We seek an exceptional artist-teacher to shape and teach the undergraduate curriculum in Scenic Design and oth... (more)