Norm Lewis, Laura Osnes and More to Perform With New York Pops at Carnegie Hall for 2020-2021 Season

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, today announced its 2020-2021 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

The New York Pops opens its 2020-2021 season on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. with a brand-new program, One Night Only: An Evening with Norm Lewis, featuring Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis singing selections from his career on stage, including his leading turns in Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Porgy and Bess, and Sweeney Todd.

Guest artists Denée Benton and Corey Cott join The New York Pops together with Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. for This Land Was Made for You and Me, saluting the songs that have defined America throughout the past and present, while honoring the artistry that will shape the nation's future.

The New York Pops rings in the holiday season with Merry and Bright on Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. together with Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Bandstand), and Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA, performing traditional carols and contemporary classics.

On Friday, February 5, 2021 at 8:00 p.m., The New York Pops collaborates with one of New York City's most distinguished ballet companies, NYTB/Chamber Works, for Shall We Dance, celebrating the eternal connection between music and movement and spinning through an array of song and dance styles-from classical to contemporary, and from the jazz club to the Broadway stage.



Guest artists Isaac Powell (currently appearing in West Side Story) and Tony Award winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!) are featured with The New York Pops on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. for The New York Pops Variety Hour recreating favorite moments from television history, including performances from beloved series, specials, and beyond.



"We can't wait to share our upcoming 2020-2021 season with you!" said New York Pops Music Director Steven Reineke. "We look forward to taking the stage with long-time friends of the orchestra, Norm Lewis, Corey Cott, Laura Osnes, Essential Voices USA, and NYTB/Chamber Works, as well as introducing our audiences to the extraordinary talents of Denée Benton, Isaac Powell, and Ali Stroker. We invite you to join us at Carnegie Hall!"

2020-2021 Program Information





One Night Only: An Evening with Norm Lewis

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor



Norm Lewis, Guest Artist



Friday, October 16, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall



This Land Was Made for You and Me

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor



Denée Benton, Guest Artist

Corey Cott, Guest Artist

Essential Voices USA

Judith Clurman, Music Director and Conductor



Friday, November 13, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall



Merry and Bright

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor



Laura Osnes, Guest Artist

Essential Voices USA

Judith Clurman, Music Director and Conductor



Friday, December 18, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall



Shall We Dance

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor



NYTB/Chamber Works

Diana Byer, Founder and Artistic Director



Friday, February 5, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall



The New York Pops Variety Hour

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor



Isaac Powell, Guest Artist

Ali Stroker, Guest Artist



Friday, March 5, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall





Ticket Information



Subscriptions are currently available for purchase at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, at 57th and Seventh, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website at carnegiehall.org. Single tickets for all 2020-2021 performances will go on sale to Carnegie Hall subscribers and members on August 10 at 8:00 a.m., and to the general public on August 19 at 8:00 a.m.





