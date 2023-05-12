Nordic Summer Jazz Series To Return To Scandinavia House In June & July 2023

The series will take place June 8 through July 6, with concerts taking place at 7 PM in Victor Borge Hall.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date
The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES Photo 2 The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 3 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 4 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards

The popular Nordic Summer Jazz Series returns to Scandinavia House this June and July, with performances from some of the most talented young jazz musicians, composers, and singers from the Nordic countries! The series will take place June 8 through July 6, with concerts taking place at 7 PM in Victor Borge Hall. This year's performers include Kaisa's Machine (Finland), Sara Magnusdottir Trio (Iceland), Mathias Højgaard Jensen (Denmark), Risberg Stenmark Duo (Sweden), and Timothy Johnson (Norway).

The series starts on Click Here, led by the talented Finnish jazz double-bass player and ASF Fellow Kaisa Mäensivu, and featuring her alongside Troy Roberts (sax), Max Light (guitar), Eden Ladin (piano), and Joe Peri (drums). Nordic noir meets New York sparkle in their new album Taking Shape, which will be officially released via Dave Douglas' Greenleaf Music on July 7; tonight's pre-release performance will kick off a North American tour later this summer.

On June 15, Click Here, featuring Icelandic jazz pianist, organist and composer Sara Magnusdottir with Maria Kolesnik (drums) and Clayton Thompson (upright bass), performs Magnusdottir's original compositions, which combine modern and traditional harmonies with the core influence of Nordic folk music, valuing the melodic element above all. And on June 22, see a performance with Danish double-bass player Click Here, a member of ensembles including International Burghauser Jazzpreis-winner HOLON TRIO, accompanied by Jonathan Finlayson (trumpet), Steven Crammer (drums), and a pianist.

On June 29, a performance by Click Here reunites Swedish musicians Loke Risberg on guitar and Oskar Stenmark on horns and effects; having first begun collaborating in 2007 while studying music in Gothenberg, the two have since gone on to make music on both sides of the Atlantic, and will tonight present original material mixed with jazz and folk from Sweden and the U.S. And on July 6, the series will conclude with a performance by Norwegian guitarist, composer, and educator Click Here.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHERE: Scandinavia House
58 Park Avenue (between 37th and 38th Streets)
New York, NY 10016

WHEN: June 8 through July 6, 2023
Thursdays, 7 PM
Tickets $15 ($10 ASF Members); series pass $60 ($45 ASF Members)




Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Douglas Sills, Kara Lindsay & More to Star in GENIUS Staged Reading Photo
Douglas Sills, Kara Lindsay & More to Star in GENIUS Staged Reading

Ogunquit Playhouse will present a staged reading of GENIUS: A New Musical Comedy, which will be held on Friday, May 19.

Bareilles, McDonald & More to Present at The Drama League Awards Photo
Bareilles, McDonald & More to Present at The Drama League Awards

Tony Award winners Audra McDonald (Ohio State Murders), Ben Platt (Parade) and more will present the esteemed awards at the 89th Annual Drama League Awards.

Tickets to Shows to be Given to Service Members During Fleet Week Photo
Tickets to Shows to be Given to Service Members During Fleet Week

TDF has partnered with The Community Foundation of New Jersey to obtain 1580 tickets to ten Broadway shows. These tickets will be distributed, at no cost, to members of the United States Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard who will be in New York City during this year’s Fleet Week. 

Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Photo
Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA

In this episode of Dance Captain Dance Attack, watch as Ben goes to the ball and dances to JoAnn M. Hunter's choreography from Bad Cinderella with the help of Dance Captains Dave Schoonover and Robin Masella. Can you keep up?


More Hot Stories For You

Three World Premieres & More Set for New York Theatre Workshop 2023/24 SeasonThree World Premieres & More Set for New York Theatre Workshop 2023/24 Season
Jaquel Spivey to Host the 13th Annual Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student PerformanceJaquel Spivey to Host the 13th Annual Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance
FAT HAM, TITANIQUE, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG & More Nominated for 12th Annual Off Broadway Alliance AwardsFAT HAM, TITANIQUE, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG & More Nominated for 12th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards
Video: Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 FinaleVideo: Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale

Videos

Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances Video
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Video
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU