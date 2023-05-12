Nordic Summer Jazz Series To Return To Scandinavia House In June & July 2023

The popular Nordic Summer Jazz Series returns to Scandinavia House this June and July, with performances from some of the most talented young jazz musicians, composers, and singers from the Nordic countries! The series will take place June 8 through July 6, with concerts taking place at 7 PM in Victor Borge Hall. This year's performers include Kaisa's Machine (Finland), Sara Magnusdottir Trio (Iceland), Mathias Højgaard Jensen (Denmark), Risberg Stenmark Duo (Sweden), and Timothy Johnson (Norway).

The series starts on Click Here, led by the talented Finnish jazz double-bass player and ASF Fellow Kaisa Mäensivu, and featuring her alongside Troy Roberts (sax), Max Light (guitar), Eden Ladin (piano), and Joe Peri (drums). Nordic noir meets New York sparkle in their new album Taking Shape, which will be officially released via Dave Douglas' Greenleaf Music on July 7; tonight's pre-release performance will kick off a North American tour later this summer.

On June 15, Click Here, featuring Icelandic jazz pianist, organist and composer Sara Magnusdottir with Maria Kolesnik (drums) and Clayton Thompson (upright bass), performs Magnusdottir's original compositions, which combine modern and traditional harmonies with the core influence of Nordic folk music, valuing the melodic element above all. And on June 22, see a performance with Danish double-bass player Click Here, a member of ensembles including International Burghauser Jazzpreis-winner HOLON TRIO, accompanied by Jonathan Finlayson (trumpet), Steven Crammer (drums), and a pianist.

On June 29, a performance by Click Here reunites Swedish musicians Loke Risberg on guitar and Oskar Stenmark on horns and effects; having first begun collaborating in 2007 while studying music in Gothenberg, the two have since gone on to make music on both sides of the Atlantic, and will tonight present original material mixed with jazz and folk from Sweden and the U.S. And on July 6, the series will conclude with a performance by Norwegian guitarist, composer, and educator Click Here.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHERE: Scandinavia House

58 Park Avenue (between 37th and 38th Streets)

New York, NY 10016

WHEN: June 8 through July 6, 2023

Thursdays, 7 PM

Tickets $15 ($10 ASF Members); series pass $60 ($45 ASF Members)