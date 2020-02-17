No Name Comedy/Variety Show is Coming to Word Up

Eric Vetter is the MC for No Name @ WORD UP! Comedy / Variety Show In Washington Heights On Tuesday, February 18th.



Scheduled guests for Tuesday, February 18th will include: Charles McBee, Rachael Parenta, Ryan Brown, Nicky Sunshine & more.

Showtime- 7:00 pm, Admission- FREE!!, donations welcome WORD UP Bookshop located at 2113 Amsterdam Ave (corner of 165th St) in Manhattan. By subway- A, C or 1 train to 168th St. For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.







