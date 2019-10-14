No Name Comedy Variety Show Comes to Otto's In Manhattan
"No Name... & A Bag O' Chips" comedy / variety show producer Eric Vetter recently announced a 7pm show on Friday, October 18TH at Otto's Shrunken Head in Manhattan. Scheduled performers will include: illusionist Lee Alan Barrett (Coney Island Circus Sideshow), author / comic Jaqi Furback(She-Devil Comedy Festival NYC), Brian Grossi (TMZ, Round Trip Comedy Series) and comedian / author Von Decarlo (Tru TV's, "Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks").
Music will be provided by No Name house band The Summer Replacements including Carl "The 21st Nut Of September" Fortunato, Alex "The Assassin" De Suze and Fernando "Dr. Sandman" Morales González. No cover, no minimum, performers subject to change. Otto's is located at 538 E 14th St (Cross Street: Between Avenue A and Avenue B) "L" subway train to First Avenue. For more info, call (212) 228-2240 or go to: ottosshrunkenhead.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld recently reported on a rumor that Billy Porter would be joining the cast of the upcoming Cinderella film from Sony, starring Camila Cabe... (read more)
DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Appear on Tonight's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
This just in! Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live!... (read more)
Alice Walker Pens Moving Essay on THE COLOR PURPLE, Celie as a Character and Oluwaseyi Omooba
On Facebook this week, producer Scott Sanders shared the below letter from the Pulitzer Prize winning writer of The Color Purple, Alice Walker...... (read more)
Photo Flash: Tom Hiddleston & Company Celebrate Harold Pinter's Birthday at BETRAYAL
Stars of Betrayal raised their glasses to the late Harold Pinter last night, October 10, in celebration of what would have been the playwright's 89th ... (read more)
Ben Platt Reveals Further Details About Upcoming MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
Further details have been revealed for the upcoming Merrily We Roll Along film, starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein.... (read more)
Casting Announced For THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG National Tour
After a successful first year playing in over 25 North American cities and recouping its investment in just 15 weeks, the producers of The Play That G... (read more)