No Name Comedy Variety Show Comes to Otto's In Manhattan

"No Name... & A Bag O' Chips" comedy / variety show producer Eric Vetter recently announced a 7pm show on Friday, October 18TH at Otto's Shrunken Head in Manhattan. Scheduled performers will include: illusionist Lee Alan Barrett (Coney Island Circus Sideshow), author / comic Jaqi Furback(She-Devil Comedy Festival NYC), Brian Grossi (TMZ, Round Trip Comedy Series) and comedian / author Von Decarlo (Tru TV's, "Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks").

Music will be provided by No Name house band The Summer Replacements including Carl "The 21st Nut Of September" Fortunato, Alex "The Assassin" De Suze and Fernando "Dr. Sandman" Morales González. No cover, no minimum, performers subject to change. Otto's is located at 538 E 14th St (Cross Street: Between Avenue A and Avenue B) "L" subway train to First Avenue. For more info, call (212) 228-2240 or go to: ottosshrunkenhead.com.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You