Nineties Alt-Country Pioneers Flat Old World Reuniting For One Show Only

Flat Old World to reunite for one show only. Nineties NYC alt-country pioneers gather for first show in 28 years, February 23, 2024 at Caveat (21A Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002) Doors 5:30 PM, Show 6:00 PM. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the door, 21+.

From 1990 to 1996, Flat Old World plied a strange blend of melancholy punk and country/folk weirdness across the stages of New York City. Alt-country before that was a thing, slowcore before that was a thing, the group burned brightly as favorites at the Knitting Factory and on WFMU. They released one album and two EPs before disbanding in 1996. This show marks the first and only reunion of the band in 28 years. Opening the show will be NYC chamber-punk band Life in a Blender.

Music is at flatoldworld.bandcamp.com