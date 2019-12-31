Nine Conductors Will Perform at Monteux School and Music Festival's Winter Concerts

The Monteux School & Music Festival (MSMF) presents the second Winter Concerts & Conducting Workshop public concerts January 4 and 5, 2020, in New York City at the Good Shepherd-Faith Presbyterian Church near Lincoln Center. The concerts are the culmination of the four-day workshop beginning January 2.

Led by MSMF Music Director Michael Jinbo, the nine young conductors participating in the 2020 Winter Concerts & Conducting Workshop -William Cabison, Danielle Garrett, Milan Milisavljevic, Joseph Morag, Christina Morris, Emily Schaad, Joe Wilkins, Matthew Woodard, and Jaco Wong - will each conduct on one of the two concerts. Pianist Christopher Johnson and violinist Cyrus Beroukhim guest as soloists.

Monteux School & Music Festival Winter Concerts

January 4 and 5, 2020

Good Shepherd - Faith Presbyterian Church

152 W. 66th Street, New York, NY 10023 (map)

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 23 - Christopher Johnson, soloist

SIBELIUS Violin Concerto - Cyrus Beroukhim, soloist

SCHUBERT Symphony No. 5

DEBUSSY L'apres-midi d'un faune

BEETHOVEN Leonore Overture No. 3

BRAHMS Symphony No. 2

Conductors: William Cabison, Danielle Garrett, Milan Milisavljević, Joseph Morag, Christina Morris, Emily Schaad, Joe Wilkins, Matthew Woodard, Jaco Wong, Michael Jinbo.

Admission: $25

The workshop begins January 2nd through January 5th. Auditors may attend live sessions. For more details, please contact Marc C. Thayer, Executive Director

at pierremonteuxschool@gmail.com.





