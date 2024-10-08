Nina Arianda and J.K. Simmons to Star in Ensemble Cast of 109 BILLION FOLLOWERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Thier Productions and Darius Films have signed Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, Being the Ricardos, Red One), BAFTA nominee and Tony winner Nina Arianda (Billions, Being the Ricardos), Olivia Simmons (You Can’t Run Forever, Honor Student) and Jake Ryan (Asteroid City, Eighth Grade) as the ensemble cast of their co-production 109 BILLION FOLLOWERS, which begins filming this November in New York City. A magical realism dramedy, the film is helmed by writer, director and producer Ela Thier (Foreign Letters, Tomorrow Ever After) and is produced by Nicholas Tabarrok (The Baker, Irena’s Vow).

109 BILLION FOLLOWERS is about a film student (Olivia Simmons) who makes a documentary about a homeless man (J.K. Simmons) who is convinced that he’s the Grim Reaper. Her cameraman and unlikely love interest (Jake Ryan) adds laughs and heart, while her broken but loving mother (Nina Arianda) adds drama and mess.

Thier says: “Our connection with our parents or caregivers can be fraught with pain and complexities, and influence all of our subsequent relationships in life. This film is my love letter to all parents, including my own.”

Adds Tabarrok: “I’ve had the good fortune of working with J.K. Simmons in the past (A Beginner’s Guide to Endings) and couldn’t be happier to be working with him again alongside the rest of this superb cast. And what could be a more iconic filming location than New York City in the Fall?”

The film’s crew also includes Director of Photography Milton Kam, Production Designer Mariana Soares, with casting by Mia Cusumano and Meghan Rafferty.

J.K. Simmons has appeared in a diverse range of projects spanning from motion pictures, television and the stage on and off-Broadway. He won the 2015 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of merciless jazz instructor, ‘Fletcher’ in Sony Pictures Classics’ “Whiplash.” His performance in the film also garnered him a Screen Actors Guild Award, Golden Globe, Independent Spirit Award and BAFTA Award, as well as many critics’ group awards around the world. “Whiplash” premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival and won the Dramatic Audience Award and Grand Jury Prize for Best Film. The film also garnered five Academy Award nominations including Best Picture. Simmons will next be seen in “The Union,” “Red One,” “SNL 1975,” and “Juror #2.” In 2021, Simmons was seen starring alongside Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in Amazon’s biographical drama about Lucile Ball, “Being the Ricardos” in which he received an Academy Award nomination.

Nina Arianda is a versatile actress, commanding both the stage and screen in several multi-faceted roles. A Tony Award winner for “Venus In Fur,” a role in which she originated Off-Broadway, she is the youngest actress ever to be nominated for back-to-back Tony’s in consecutive years – “Born Yesterday” (2011) and “Venus in Fur” (2012). She also starred in Sam Shepard’s “Fool For Love” on Broadway, opposite Sam Rockwell. On TV, Nina can most recently be seen in the final season of the Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” She was previously a series regular on “Goliath” and has guest starred on many other series. In film, she starred in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos,” opposite Nicole Kidman and Javier Barden. She has played memorable roles in Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell,” Jon Baird’s “Stan & Ollie” and Stephen Frears’ “Florence Foster Jenkins” starring in a supporting role opposite Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant, among many others.

Olivia Simmons is a recent BFA graduate from the acting program at Pace University, and has trained at The Groundlings, RADA Young Actors program and Shakespeare’s Globe summer program. Her upcoming credits include “Honor Student,” an independent thriller directed by Tamika Miller, and the Lionsgate thriller “You Can’t Run Forever” directed by Michelle Schumacher.

Jake Ryan’s body of work includes over a decade of collaborating with celebrated director Wes Anderson. He was most recently seen in a leading role of Anderson’s “Asteroid City” opposite Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson. Ryan has appeared in or voiced roles in a total of seven projects for Anderson which include “Moonrise Kingdom” and “Isle of Dogs.” Jake is equally known for his memorable scene-stealing performance as Gabe aka Sauce Boy in Bo Burnham’s critically acclaimed “Eighth Grade” for A24. Ryan has worked with other notable directors such as Joel & Ethan Coen, Benny & Josh Safdie and Ti West. On the television side, he was a series regular in the TBS & later ROKU series “Chad” opposite Nasim Pedrad. Ryan has appeared in several other series including “The Cool Kids” (FOX), “Splitting Up Together” (ABC), “The Comedians” (FX) and “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix).

ABOUT ELA THIER:

Thier has written, directed and produced over a dozen award-winning independent shorts and features including Foreign Letters and Tomorrow Ever After. Upon its initial theatrical release, Tomorrow Ever After was 100% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with praise from Variety stating, “Thier's sensibility offers such a welcome break... inviting audiences to see our modern-day world through fresh eyes,” The Hollywood Reporter saying, “Her writing and direction are resourceful and assured” and Los Angeles Times proclaiming that Thier's work is "open and unguarded... [and] brings a fresh perspective to the time travel movie genre.” The film was selected by The Alliance of Women Film Journalists as their Movie of the Week. Thier is also the founding director of The Independent Film School, and has mentored hundreds of screenwriters, filmmakers, and actors since 2006. She has been featured in Filmmaker Magazine, No Film School and Women in the World, in association with The New York Times.