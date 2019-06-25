Willie Dee & NikoFrank Productions Introduce New Podcast, The Cool Kids Table, Celebrating Kindness On Broadway

Maggie Politi & Spiro Marcos, Executive producers and co-founders of NikoFrank Productions are delighted to co-host a brand new podcast, The Cool Kids Table celebrating kindness in the entertainment business. The podcast, produced by Willie Dee (Safe Word) of Loving You Productions, welcomes a new guest each week to talk humbly about the ups and downs of their perspective journey's and offer advice to all the dreamers paving their own road towards success.

Each guest is specifically chosen for their unique motivational story and how any obstacle can be overcome with dedication, hard work and most importantly, kindness. The show additionally focuses on letting go of the ego, the power of giving back, and the joy of laughter along the way.

This season of The Cool Kids Table has welcomed special guests:

Shadae Lamar Smith, Resident Director/ Director of Photography for Will.I.am

Ashley Kate Adams,(La Cage, Bway) Executive Producer/writer: aka Productions

Gina Brillon, Stand up comedian: HBO, "Chelsea Lately"

Rachel Reiss, Casting Director for Liz Lewis Casting

Michael Stiggers Jr, (Beautiful) Broadway actor and professional VO artist

Perri Lauren, Obstacle course racer, actor and depression survivor

Brian Cali, (Pretty Woman) Broadway actor and professional singer

Ronve O'Daniel, (Once Upon a Rhyme) Award winning composer and lyricist and rapper

The Cool Kids Table is available for download and purchase on Apple Music, Spotify, and Google Play Music. The theme song was written and performed by Bre Cade and Zac Silva.

NikoFrank Productions recently produced a female film initiative, Ladies In Action honoring women filmmakers by produced 4 short films all written by, directed by, and starring women. The initiative helmed star director and Tony Award winner Victoria Clark (Light in the Piazza) The duo also has an original sketch comedy show, "Theatre School Dropouts" that premiered June 2019 and is available for purchase or download on Amazon Prime.

For more information check out www.nikofrankproductions.com. For sponsorship, please reach out to intern@nikofrankproductions.com





