Nik Walker, Sara Jean Ford and More Join Broadway From Home Virtual Cabaret
Additional performers include Molly McCook, John Krause, Jane Bruce and more.
Broadway From Home hosting its first ever Coaches Concert - a virtual cabaret to raise money for the Broadway from Home Scholarship Fund. These professional Broadway actors will sing popular songs from the stage with 100% of proceeds going to the Broadway From Home Scholarship Fund which allows kids to attend Broadway From Home workshops despite any financial hardships. Suggested donation is $15 per ticket.
Link to purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/broadway-from-home-coaches-concert-fundraiser-tickets-116183922239
Broadway and Hollywood actors scheduled to perform include Molly McCook (Modern Family, Last Man Standing), Nik Walker (Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud), Sara Jean Ford (Phantom of the Opera, Cats, A Little Night Music), John Krause (Hadestown), Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill), Alan Wiggins (Pretty Woman, The Lion King), Tess Primack (Fiddler on the Roof), Harley Harrison (The Finest Hours), Perry Sherman (Fun Home), Monica Rodrigues (The Buddy Holly Story) and more are putting on a virtual concert to raise money for the Broadway From Home Scholarship Fund.
WHEN:
Saturday, August 15, 2020
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. ET
