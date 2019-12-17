Nicole Loher, Lauren Caruso, Angelique Miles, and Miss Yanyi Will Appear On Influencer Panel At INTERNET EXPLORERS: INFLUENCERS

Instagram influencers Nicole Loher, Lauren Caruso, Angelique Miles, and Miss Yanyi will join Fohr's director of marketing Tim Jeffreys and comedian Sally Burtnick as Mark Vigeant's featured guests at Internet Explorers: Influencers on December 20. The four will participate in a panel with Mark as they discuss the unique ins and outs of the influencer lifestyle.

As Nicole Loher's Instagram bio succinctly puts it, "I run. A lot." In fact, over 14,000 followers are checking out her content for motivation and advice on exercising and living a healthy life. Lauren Caruso is the managing editor of The Zoe Report, and an exciting voice in the fashion industry. Her Instagram feed is sleek and stylish, drawing in a crowd numbering more than 34,000. Living a healthy, active lifestyle in the city isn't always easy, but Angelique Miles does it with style, despite being 50 years old. She shares her healthy diet plans and gym routines on Instagram, and has her own podcast. The hustle and bustle of New York City is the perfect backdrop for lifestyle and fashion influencers such as Miss Yanyi. Being one of many top New York influencers, she has over 46,000 followers on Instagram and another 213,000 followers on YouTube.

This month, Internet Explorers dives into the magical, hustling, viral, batshit world of influencers. To many folks it seems bizarre to make a career out of posting regularly to platforms like Instagram and TikTok, but these people work harder than most and their impact on society is humongous. Don't take it from Mark-we'll have a panel of successful influencers at the show, along with other influencer experts and professionals. Mark is going to dabble in the world of influencing himself to report just what that life is like! Featuring influencer expert and director of marketing at Fohr Tim Jeffreys, comedian Sally Burtnick, and a panel of REAL influencers who will be talking about their experience in the industry.

Internet Explorers, a monthly comedy show hosted by Mark Vigeant at Caveat, investigates tech trends, wins, and foibles with the help of comedians and industry professionals alike. This month, Mark turns his attention to influencers - who are they? What do they do? Are they the hardest workers in the "gig economy?" Could they be influencing our lives more than we ever could have imagined?? As always, he'll be joined by his bffs Sam Reece and Rollie Williams, with live music by Darren Solomon.

The entire event will be available to watch simultaneously on the Web, and for free, on Mark's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/markvigeant. Those watching from home are encouraged to interact with Sam Reece, the event's live-stream moderator. Highlights from previous shows are available at https://www.twitch.tv/markvigeant/videos and https://www.youtube.com/markvigeant.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You